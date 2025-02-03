University of Ghana inaugurates new hall of residence

Feb - 03 - 2025

The University of Ghana has inaugurated a new student accommodation facility, the Diamond Jubilee Hall, to help alleviate the long-standing accommodation crisis on campus.

The construction of the Diamond Jubilee Hall is part of a series of projects spearheaded by the management of the university to address the perennial accommodation challenges that resurface at the beginning of every academic year.

Facility

The facility, which was fully funded by the university’s internally generated funds (IGF), was built using an innovative, cost-saving construction model.

The new hall of residence for students

The GH¢55 million facility offers a variety of accommodation options, including 64 rooms with a shared bathroom and 184 double rooms with shared washroom facilities on each floor.

Each floor is equipped with washrooms, four kitchenettes, and reading rooms, while one floor also features a TV room.

Additionally, each room has its own electricity meter, allowing students to recharge via a planned vending system.

The hall includes management offices and a maintenance unit to ensure quick resolution of maintenance issues.

Also as part of the services, the hall will offer a washing bay and a mini-mart will be set up to enhance convenience for students.

Strategic priority

At the inauguration, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo emphasised the significance of the project, stating that it aligned with the university’s strategic priority of transforming the student experience.

She also highlighted challenges faced during construction, particularly legal and financial hurdles.

“This project began in late 2021 when I assumed office, and at the time, the Africa Integras litigation was a significant obstacle.

As a result, no one wanted to take on an unfinished project entangled in legal disputes.

We, therefore, decided to use the university’s IGF to address this accommodation issue,” she explained.

Prof. Amfo assured students that the hall would soon be available for occupancy, with details on the application process to be communicated in due course.

She urged students to take good care of the facility, as it was designed with their comfort in mind.

“We have provided everything necessary to make life comfortable for our students, and we urge them to be responsible stewards of this facility,” she added.