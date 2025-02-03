Coalition against Galamsey petitions IGP against Aowin MP



The Ghana Coalition Against Galamsey (GCAG) has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to investigate the Member of Parliament for Aowin in the Western Region over his alleged involvement in illegal mining in forest reserves in the area.

The coalition has also urged the police to ensure that the MP, who has persisted in denying the accusation, is prosecuted if found guilty, to serve as a deterrent to others across the country.

In a letter addressed to the IGP, GCAG formally requested an immediate and thorough criminal investigation into allegations that Mr Larbi is engaged in illegal mining or galamsey.

The coalition argued, "If substantiated, these allegations would constitute serious criminal offences under Ghanaian law, including violations of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), the Environmental Protection Act, and other relevant statutes."

Tano Anwia Reserve

The letter further informed the police of the ongoing destruction of the Tano Anwia Forest Reserve in the Aowin Municipality, Western North Region, which is being fuelled by illegal mining activities.

Reports indicate that illegal miners have overrun the reserve, causing significant forest degradation.

It also called on the police to "collaborate with relevant agencies, such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Forestry Commission, and the Minerals Commission, to obtain the necessary evidence."

GCAG has further appealed to the police to respond swiftly to their letter and address the matter as quickly as possible to prevent further environmental damage.

"We request a prompt response outlining the steps your office intends to take on this matter. Failure to act promptly could lead to further environmental degradation and a loss of public trust."

The Aowin Traditional Council at a press conference on January 27 accused its Member of Parliament, Oscar Ofori Larbi, of involvement in illegal mining operations in the Tano Anwia Forest Reserve.

It, therefore, appealed to the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, to protect the Tano Anwia Forest Reserve, which has been infiltrated by illegal miners despite a ban on such activities by the traditional council.

Addressing the media, the Tufuhene of the Enchi Traditional Council, Nana Opayin II, stated that Mr Larbi had ignored their calls to address these concerns, prompting them to call on the Regional Executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to intervene but that had not yielded any results.

It therefore called for a joint effort from the government, Forestry Commission, media outlets and security agencies to stop the destruction of the Aowin Forest Reserve and protect the environment.

“We appeal to the IGP to commence investigations into Larbi’s acts, evidence of which shall be provided by Nananom.

We need a collective effort from Government through the Forestry Commission, the Media and the Security Services to stem the tide of blatant destruction of Aowin Forest Reserve, which is detrimental to the survival of not just Aowin but Ghana,” the council stated