Timber industry lauds right choice for Forestry Commission CEO

Joshua Bediako Koomson Feb - 10 - 2025 , 12:45 3 minutes read

Some timber industry stakeholders have described the appointment of Dr Hugh C.A. Brown as the new Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission as welcome news and a perfect choice.

The stakeholders, mostly operators in the Ashanti, Western, Western North and Ahafo regions, said Dr Brown — a professional forester who previously served as the Executive Director of the Forest Services Division (FSD) — did not only have what it took to lead the industry and the Forestry Commission to greater heights, but also possessed the industry knowledge to advance the operations and objectives of the commission.

Speaking to the media in Kumasi, a renowned timber merchant in the Ashanti Region, Nana Adu Bonsra, said with Dr Brown's appointment, President Mahama had demonstrated his commitment to the development of the forestry sector.

“This appointment by the President is a thoughtful and informed decision.

The Forestry Commission plays a crucial role in managing Ghana's forests, ensuring sustainable timber production, and promoting eco-tourism.

With Dr Brown at the helm, the commission is expected to implement effective policies and strategies to achieve these goals,” he said.

Nana Bonsra said Dr Brown had the experience to contribute to the country's economic growth.

He consequently pledged the support of the industry stakeholders to the new Chief Executive to succeed, stressing that they believed that together, they could drive growth, create jobs and contribute to Ghana's economic development.

He appealed to Dr Brown to help to protect forest reserves from illegal miners and illegal chainsaw operators so that they would not degrade forest resources further.



Ending politicisation

The President of the Ghana Timber Association, Alex Dadzie, also described Dr Brown’s appointment as “most excellent”.

He said the previous politicisation of the commission had done a lot of harm to the sector, and resulted in illegal loggers and miners invading the forest reserves.

“With this appointment, I’m convinced that this canker will end, and I know he will not disappoint the President,” Mr Dadzie added.

Positive impact

Form Ghana, a reforestation company developing timber plantation in the Ashanti and Bono regions, said the President was apt in his appointment.

In a statement, the Chief Executive Officer of Form Ghana, Williem Fourie, said the task ahead of Dr Brown would not be easy since the sector remained a complex one.

Nonetheless, he said, Dr Brown was competent enough to live up to expectation.

“His leadership will have a positive impact on investor confidence that can grow the sector, create employment and grow local rural economies,“ Mr Fourie added.

Bright future

To the Forest Timber Plantation Timber Exporters and Loggers Association, the appointment of the experienced sector player was an indication that the sector had a bright future.

“I am fully confident that he will be able to deliver as expected of him,” the association stated.

Profile

Dr Hugh Brown, a professional forester with over 30 years experience in tropical forest management, protection and development, has acquired hands-on experience in planning, implementing and coordinating development projects within the forestry sector.

He holds a doctorate degree in Sustainable Use of Renewable Natural Resources from the University of Helsinki, Finland.

He started as District Manager at Bekwai, Kade and Offinso before becoming the Operations Manager of the Plantations Department of Forest Services Division.

At some point, he rose to become the Director, Plantations, Forest Services Division and later Executive Director, Forest Services Division.

Dr Brown has won several professional awards and gained recognition worldwide

The honours include the 2020 Yale Prospect Street Award for environmental leadership conferred by the Yale School of the Environment, Yale University.