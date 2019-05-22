Stonebwoy charged for displaying firearms in public

Dancehall artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla, known in showbiz circles as Stonebwoy has been charged in court for displaying firearms in public without permission from the Inspector General of Police (IGP).
He has subsequently pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The case was presented at the Adjaben Magistrate Court in Accra Wednesday morning.
In addition to that, he is facing another charge of threatening the public peace, which he has been charged together with Shatta Wale.
According to Graphic Online’s court reporter Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson, the Adjaben District Court has since admitted the two reggae and dancehall artistes, to bail in the sum of Gh₵50,000 each with one surety.
The two arch musical rivals were admitted to bail after they pleaded not guilty to threatening the public peace in relation to their infamous altercation that marred the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) organised last Saturday.
Lawyers for the two prayed the court to grant their clients a self-recognisance bail, but the court presided over by Mr Isaac Addo, refused their prayer and granted them bail with sureties attached.
Hearing continues on June 20, 2019.