St Louis Old students celebrate Prof. Nkansa Asante

Daily Graphic May - 21 - 2024 , 09:39

The St. Louis Past Students Association (SLOPSA) has congratulated one of their members, Professor Grace Nkansa Asante, who has become the first-ever Ghanaian female professor of Economics.

Since the confirmation, of Prof Nkansa Asante’s accomplishment, many women in academia have celebrated the landmark feat, saying she has set a precedent for Ghanaian women in academia.

Last Sunday, the Kumasi Chapter of SLOPSA on behalf the national and global association, presented Prof Asante with a citation, proudly recognising this milestone, eulogizing her for her hard work, determination, and exceptional leadership qualities which has deservedly earned her the history-making feat as a significant honour for their alma mater and the association.

An icon

Presenting the citation, the acting president of SLOPSA Kumasi Chapter, Mavis Osei Boateng said as a devoted member of the alumni association, Professor Nkansa Asante had become an icon saying, “Yes, there have been many female professors ahead of you, but you have earned the distinction of being the first female professor in Economics. It does not come easy, but you made it and we are proud of you,” Ms Osei Boateng said.

The acting Kumasi Chapter president said the achievement was a noteworthy contribution to elevating the name and image of St. Louis Senior High School and all females who through education, have strived to rise to the very top of their professions.

“You have always been an inspiration for many women in academia and this latest feat, just shows how you keep encouraging all of us that there is no limitation in what one can achieve if they put in all the hardwork and dedication and we are very proud to have you as one of us.

“As a devoted member who once presided over the Kumasi Chapter, you remain very useful to the chapter. You have a brilliant way of critiquing. You are affable, down-to-earth, humble and always ready to help. For us, you are an icon, and we cherish you so much,” Ms Osei Boateng said on behalf of alumni.

Collective encouragement

Prof. Asante, currently the vice dean at the Faculty of Social Sciences of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, KNUST, said she was humbled by the recognition from her ‘sisters’ recognising the vital support from her school, family, and friends in achieving her successes.

She emphasised the importance of this collective encouragement in her journey and dedicated her accomplishment to the enduring spirit of the St. Louis community. “God has been good.

I didn’t even know about this feat. And now everybody is celebrating me. And I’m very grateful to all my loved ones. It was hard to combine a lot of this with my academic work and my colleagues were supportive and understanding,” she said.

She said it was important for women blessed to have the opportunity to lead to be good examples in all ways to the younger generation, either directly or indirectly mentoring them to believe that everything is achievable, “once you believe, set your mind at it and work within the ethics and

profile

Having worked in the teaching field for close to two decades, Prof. Nkansa Asante's scholarly endeavours primarily focus on economic policy analysis, monetary economics, and financial economics.

Her research interest is in economic policy issues, finance and monetary issues. Prior to her position at the KNUST, she was a research officer at the Governance Division of the African Development Bank in Abidjan.

She is also a Priest in the Anglican Communion currently posted at the Archbishop Thomas Cranmer Anglican Chruch at KNUST. She holds a PhD in Economics from KNUST, a master’s degree from the University of Ghana Legon. She read French and Economics at the first degree from KNUST.