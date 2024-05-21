Rwandese, international community mark 30th anniversary of genocide

Pacome Emmanuel Damalie May - 21 - 2024 , 09:41

The Rwandan High Commission in Ghana, in collaboration with other international communities, has held a walk in Accra to commemorate the 1994 genocide which took place in Rwanda.

Advertisement

The walk attracted scores of Rwandese living in Ghana and the international community who stood with the Rwandan High Commission to embark on the solemn and reflective walk under calm cloudy weather to reflect on the sad historical incidents which took the lives of several innocent Rwandese 30 years ago.

The walk, which took place last Saturday, started from the Kwame Nkrumah Circle and ended at the premises of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA). It was themed, "Kwibuku - Remember, Unite, Renew".

Present at the commemorative walk were the Rwanda High Commissioner to Ghana, Rosemary Mbabazi; the United Nations Resident Coordinator, Charles Abani; High Commissioner of Kenya to Ghana, Eliphas Barine; Togolese Ambassador to Ghana, Awoki Panassa; as well as delegations from the Australian High Commission, Israeli Embassy, Namibian Embassy among others.

Fight against division

Speaking to the media after the walk, the Rwandan High Commissioner to Ghana, Rosemary Mbabazi, said the walk was symbolic as it offered a good moment to reflect on past events that had changed the country’s course.

She added that it reflects the vision and dreams of the millions who never lived to achieve their aspirations due to the calculated genocide by the government of Rwanda. She urged Rwandese and Africans alike to resist and fight any form of denials and division they see creeping into the society and embrace unity and solidarity to avoid any violent clashes like the case of Rwanda.

"I want to ask you to always fight denials because the genocide which happened in Rwanda was prepared and executed by the then leadership that created division among Rwandese.

“As Africans and people of the world, let us fight denials and let us also fight divisions among ourselves. Any division that comes, let us uproot it from the beginning so that it does not grow into something bigger like what happened in Rwanda in 1994," she said.

Cause

Ms Mbabazi explained that the genocide was a product of artificial tribes created by the leadership of the country after obtaining independence in 1962. She added that, Rwandese spoke one language across the country but later divisive seeds of ideals gradually sown into some sections of the population bore the evil fruit of genocide in 1994.

"The then leadership created artificial tribes that we did not have before. We speak one language across the country; so the division was sown among people across the whole country. Human rights of Tutsis were being violated and the government looked on; it was a series of these events which degenerated into the now infamous genocide," she said.

Gratitude

The Rwanda High Commissioner expressed gratitude to the Rwandese and the international community who joined them in commemorating the 30th anniversary of the genocide against the Tutsis.

She added that the Rwandan High Commission would on May 23 and 24, hold a symposium at GIMPA and a commemorative ceremony at the Marriott Hotel Accra respectively as part of the anniversary celebration.

Background

The over 100 days of genocide against Tutsis by Hutus took place from April to July 1994, exactly 30 years ago. The unfortunate incident left over a million citizens massacred on the streets of Rwanda; historically one of the most horrendous blood baths on the continent.