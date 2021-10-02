Security agencies determined to deal with criminals — President

The security services are determined to deal decisively with the threat posed by criminals and criminal syndicates behind recent robbery incidents.
Consequently, the government will keep to its commitment to provide the Police Service with the needed resources and adequate personnel to enable the service to deliver on its mandate.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, gave the assurance yesterday at the 50th cadet officers’ graduation ceremony of the Ghana Police Service at the Police Academy in Accra.
In an address at the ceremony, the President said he was personally aware of the latest incidents of violent crimes in some parts of the country.
He said current security challenges in the country were numerous, complex and sometimes unpredictable.
He said, Ghanaians could help the security agencies succeed in tackling them if they urge the police on and give them as much support and cooperation.
Cadet passing out
In all, 129 officers, made up of 30 females and 99 males, including six medical doctors, a lawyer and career police officers, passed out after a nine-month course.
The cadets treated the gathering, including other service commanders, former IGPs and their families, to exciting and splendid slow and quick marching drills, supported by the Police Mass Band.
They marched impressively in the form of the ‘Eban’ Adinkra symbol, which is a wall. It signifies love, security and safety.
At the tail end of the Adinkra symbol was another formation — 50 — representing the graduation class.
The Overall Best Cadet Officer award went to Mr Ernest Kwofie, who is a lawyer by profession.
Mr Emmanuel Osei received the Commandant’s Special Award, while the Best in Command and Drill award went to Ms Alison Raji Atuluk, who was also the assistant commander of the parade.
The Best Marksman award went to Mr Richard Lazarus Akorli.
Global Index
President Akufo-Addo referred to the 2020 Global Peace Index report compiled and released by The Institute of Economics and Peace, which ranked Ghana the second most peaceful country in sub-Saharan Africa.
The President noted that such a positive global outlook identified Ghana “as a peaceful destination for sound investment and all of us, including the police and the citizenry, should be encouraged by such an assessment”.
Personnel, logistics
The President said in order to encourage the Police Service, he had made that unprecedented move to present the service with 568 vehicles, including 15 operational buses, since he assumed office in January 2017.
Apart from the existing Formed Police Unit (FPU) in Accra, he said, an additional 22 armoured vehicles had been procured for use by the FPU to be established in the Northern, Upper East and Ashanti regions in November, adding that by the next 18 months all remaining regions would have their FPUs.
He said already 200 motorbikes had been distributed to members of the community policing initiative to boost their presence, while 4,500 fragmentation jackets had been procured and delivered to the service to protect officers and help ensure effective policing.
Additionally, the Police Service would take delivery of three helicopters in November this year to enhance its work, he said.
CCTV
Touching on the use of CCTV for crime combat and prevention, President Akufo-Addo said at the beginning of 2017, there were 800 CCTV installations in the country, but at the end of 2020 the figure had gone up to 6,500, and by the end of the year another 3,500 would be added to bring the total to almost 11,000 in the country.
IGP
The President commended the acting Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, for his recent actions which were eliciting strong backing from the population, saying “he has so far vindicated my decision to repose trust in him to hold this high office”.
He said once the necessary processes were completed, Dr Dampare would be confirmed to become the nation's 23rd IGP.