Sanitation Ministry launches Transformative Pilot project

Juliet Akyaa Safo & Josephine Ansah Jan - 12 - 2024 , 08:10

The Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR) has launched a Transformative Pilot project for Climate Action on the solid waste sector aimed at adopting innovative ways of managing solid waste.

Under the project, an Inter-Ministerial Sanitation Coordination Committee (IMSCC) would be established to enhance collaboration and effective coordination across ministries and align policies to create a holistic approach to sanitation.

The project would also conduct Material Flow Analysis (MFA) to understand the flow of materials within the country’s waste management systems for effective decision-making.

The analysis is designed to identify opportunities for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and enhancing the efficient management of waste streams.

Additionally, the project would have a South-South Collaborations and Measurement, Reporting and Verification (MRV) Methodologies to foster partnerships dedicated to learning and implementing top-notch practices in solid waste management.

Ghana was selected together with three other African countries The Gambia, Togo and Liberia to undertake the project funded by the Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Dr Freda Akosua Prempeh, made this known at a ceremony to launch the project in Accra.

Project

The project was on the theme “Harnessing GHG Mitigation opportunities in the Solid Waste Management sector”.

Present at the meeting included representatives from the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESTI), the Ministry for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development (MoLGDRD), Directors of the MSWR, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and other stakeholders within the water sector.

Evergreen roadmap

Dr Prempeh said the launch of the Transformative Pilot Project was a testament to the ministry’s unwavering commitment to suitable and sustainable practices and climate resilience.

“This project is not just an initiative; it is a bold step towards altering how we manage waste and contribute to global climate goals.

She added that the ministry was diligently working on an Evergreen roadmap under the MRV for Climate Action Programme.

The sanitation minister stated that the success of the Transformative Pilot Project hinged on substantial backing from the stakeholders operating across multi-levels.

She thanked the Government of Canada, ECCC and all key stakeholders who have been instrumental in the pursuit of a greener and more sustainable future.

Support

The Director and Head of Cooperation, Development Program Ghana, Togo and Sierra Leone, Kathleen Flynn-Dapaah acknowledged the long-standing environmental relationship between Ghana and Canada and its importance in addressing climate change.

She said Canada would continue to support the country to strengthen its climate governance.