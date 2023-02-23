Replacement of Yagbonwura will be smooth — Buipewura

Donald Ato Dapatem Feb - 23 - 2023 , 08:34

The Buipewura, Mahama Abdulai Jinapor II, has assured President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that finding a successor to the late Yagbonwura will be successful because the Gonja traditional system has a smooth and peaceful process of selecting a new Yagbonwura.

He said the time-tested custom of the laid down system of chieftaincy succession for the area would be applied to ensure a smooth replacement for the overlord of the Gonja Kingdom, Yagbonwura Prof. Tuntumba Boresa I, who passed on at the age of 90, on February 5, 2023.

The Buipewura, who is also the Vice-President of the Savanna House of Chiefs, gave the assurance in a speech read on his behalf by the Registrar of the House, Abutu Kapori, to announce the demise of the Yagbonwura, who was also the President of the Savanna Regional House of Chiefs.

This took place at the Jubilee House yesterday.

Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa I reigned for 12 years.

Before his enskinment, he was the Paramount Chief of the Kusawgu Traditional Area of Gonja, under the skin name Kusawguwura Sulemana Jakpa.

Peaceful chief

The Buipewura said the late chief who loved peace, served his people and country well.

He was a member of the three eminent chiefs who found a lasting peace to the Dagbon crisis.

Mr Kapori said the Yagbonwura was buried on February 6, 2023 at the royal mausoleum according to the custom and tradition of the Gonja people.

He officially invited the President to the seventh day Adua on February 25 and 26, 2023.

President Akufo-Addo described the death of Yagbonwura Boresa as sad news because he was one of the responsible chiefs who went out of their way to assist him to provide good governance for the country.

He noted that the role the Yagbonwura played in the settlement of the Dagbon crisis and the work he undertook to retain peace in his own traditional area made him (President) to take a particular liking for him.

The President said he was encouraged by the message from the Buipewura that the traditions and practices of the Gonja people would be applied to ensure that there would be a smooth transition and succession to the Yagbon Skin.

Costly

“All of us know how costly chieftaincy disputes can be to our nation and it is encouraging to hear assurance that in your case we should anticipate a smooth and peaceful transition. I am grateful for those words,” he stated.

President Akufo-Addo gave the assurance that the government would support in ensuring that there was a befitting departure for the chief and that he would be there on the seventh day Adua.