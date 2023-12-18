Railway Authority embarks on grounds rent collection

The Ghana Railway Development Authority (GRDA) has begun an exercise to collect its ground rent.

This involves the locking up of various facilities situated on GDRA property, including offices, warehouses, shops and other premises occupied by tenants currently in arrears on grounds rent in Accra.

A statement signed and issued by the Head of Corporate Affairs of the GRDA, Yusif Tahiru Adams, said the exercise was to secure the necessary operational funds for sustained day-to-day office management.

“In this concerted effort to secure operational funds, the authority reiterates its unwavering stance: nothing will deter its pursuit of grounds rent collection.

This resolute approach is a testament to the authority's dedication to sound financial management and its responsibility to the public it serves,” it said.

Funds

“The authority, unwavering in its commitment to financial prudence, has affirmed its determination to uphold these closures until the affected tenants meet their financial obligations in full. This proactive step underlines the gravity of the situation and emphasises the authority's dedication to maintaining fiscal responsibility in the face of challenging circumstances,” it said.

Highlighting the importance of securing funds to sustain essential daily operations, the authority stated that every effort would be exerted in the collection of the ground rent.

This financial contribution is deemed integral not only to the organisation's immediate financial stability, but also to the overall functionality and efficiency of its operations,” it said.

“As the authority takes this bold stance, it becomes evident that these measures are not merely punitive but rather essential for the continued provision of vital services.

The closure of facilities serves as a clear signal of the imperative need for adherence to financial commitments, ensuring that the Ghana Railway Development Authority can continue to serve the public with excellence and reliability,” it added.