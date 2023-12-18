OAA 1999 Year Group launches $100 million Trust Fund ... For school’s 100th anniversary

Caleb Vandepuye Dec - 18 - 2023 , 06:46

The 1999 Year Group of the Old Achimotan Association (OAA 99”) has launched a Trust Fund to raise $100 million before the school turns 100 years old.

The fund, known as the Achimota School Endowment Trust Fund (ASET Fund), is aimed at supporting the long-term vision of the school and creating a lasting impact on future generations of students.

The group embarked on this significant journey to secure a pool of resources to improve the existing facilities of the school, improve academic programmes and facilitate the development of their alma mater.

Launched last Friday on the theme: “Sustaining Excellence, building our legacy”, it formed part of the 25th Anniversary of the group.

OAA ‘99 @ 25

At the launch, the President of the 1999 Year Group of OAA, Akwete Bortei-Doku, said the fund aimed to create a legacy of empowerment and transformation, ensuring a brighter future for generations of students at school.

He said the launch was also to raise awareness to attract individuals, and organisations who support and believe in the vision of the school, adding, “It is to raise a generation of educated people who would have an impact in the country and the world”.

Mr Bortei-Doku explained that although the government was active in the educational sector, its resources were never enough to meet the needs of the school; hence, a need to establish the fund to fill the gap in what the school actually needed.

He said the funds would help cater for some operations and maintenance costs of the school, as well as the basic needs of the school.

Mr Bortei-Doku said the fund would be used to develop several projects, including dormitories, classroom blocks and Science labs, among others.

He said as part of the 25th anniversary, the group would host a series of events, including school feeding, torchlight procession, Founder’s Day and thanksgiving service.

The President of OAA, Akora Joel Nettey, said the objective of the fund was to reposition and restructure the school through the funds generated to positively contribute to the future of the school through the provision of more infrastructure and improving teaching and delivery.

“There is so much that needs to be done, so we will generate the fundamentals needed to keep the school at the top.

So that the students will have quality of education and equal opportunities that will empower these students to be able to have a positive impact on our country,” he said.

Mr Nettey noted that just as an endowment fund operated, the contributions would be invested and the interest accrued on developing the school to the level of education not comparable anywhere.

The fund, he said, would represent a remarkable milestone in the group's dedication to supporting education and fostering opportunities for generations to come.