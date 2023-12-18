Captivating hearts, minds: Ghana gears up for 13th African Games

Kweku Zurek Dec - 18 - 2023 , 06:50

In anticipation of the upcoming African Games (Accra 2023), the Deputy Chief Operating Officer of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), Reks Brobbey, has unveiled a vibrant schedule of activities designed to enthral Ghanaians and build excitement for the prestigious event.

At a press soiree last Friday in Accra, Mr Brobbey emphasised the unique fusion of sports and tradition that would characterise the Pan-African Games.

This is evident in the "Fihankra" Adinkra symbol, which would be engraved on the medals, and the torch relay featuring a golden stool "Akrafena" sword – a powerful symbol in Ghanaian society used by the President when taking the oath of office.

The traditional games fire will be lit in an African black pot adorned with elements of the Adinkra Gye Nyame (Except God) symbol, further highlighting the traditional dimension of the event.

The event which attracted a number of media representatives, was also used as a platform to give an update on the progress of activities by the various committees.

Notable members of the LOC, including Dr Beatrice Dwumfour Williams (Doping), Samson Deen (Transportation), Dr Kwame Baah Nuaku (Marketing), Madam Joyce Datsa (Accommodation and Logistics), Dan Kweku Yeboah (Media and Publicity), and Alhaji Rahman Osumanu (Security) provided detailed updates on the progress made in various preparation areas.

Also, the Chef du Mission (CDM) of Team Ghana, Ernest Danso, who was also present, gave an update on how athletes were preparing for the Games.

Planned activities

The line-up of activities leading up to the Games promises to be engaging and diverse.

These include an evening media soirée (December 21), the unveiling of the tournament anthem (December 22) at the World Trade Centre, a procession featuring the Di Asa Ladies and masquerades through key towns (December 23-25) and a grand church service (December 31).

Mr Brobbey announced the official branding launch on January 24, 2024, starting at the iconic Sankara Overpass in Accra.

He assured the public that the opening ceremony would be a spectacular display of Ghanaian tradition, further amplified by strategic branding at crucial locations such as borders and airports.

The Executive Chairman of the LOC, Dr Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, expressed his unwavering belief in Ghana's ability to host a successful "African Olympics", and urged the sports media to play a crucial role by providing comprehensive coverage and amplifying the event's message.

At the new LOC secretariat in Abelempke, Dr Ofosu-Asare acknowledged the support of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, credited former Youth and Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah, for initiating the project, and expressed gratitude to the current Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, for his commitment to developing facilities for the Games.

Mass participation

He emphasised the importance of collective participation and urged all Ghanaians, especially corporate entities, to contribute to the event's success.

"The African Games belong to everyone," he declared while encouraging everyone to embrace and promote the event.