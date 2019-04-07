Police arrest four robbery suspects at Aworowa near Techiman

Four suspected armed robbers are in the grip of police for attacking and robbing a timber merchant,
Mr Alfred Anlaaku at gunpoint at Aworowa near Techiman in the Bono East Region .
The suspects are Ibrahim Yakubu, 20, Mohammed Ali popularly known as Malam, 51, Wahab Musah, 37, and Abubakari Seidu, 39.
Suspects Yakubu and Ali who were holding guns and wore face masks were arrested by some vigilant youth of Aworanu after the victim raised an alarm.
The two were handed over to the police and during interrogation, they mentioned suspects Musah and Seidu who are herdsmen as their accomplices.
The Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Chief Inspector Augustine Kinsley Oppong told Graphic Online that the Techiman Patrol team rescued the two suspects from the irate youth who wanted instant justice.