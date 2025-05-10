Next article: DV-2026: US Visa Lottery results released - How to check if you have been selected

Perseus Mining pays $5m dividend to govt

Joshua Bediako Koomson May - 10 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

Perseus Mining Ghana Limited has paid $5 million in dividends to the Government of Ghana.

The amount, approximately GH¢73.5 million, represents the government’s 10 per cent carried interest in the company.

A dummy cheque for the amount was presented at a ceremony at the secretariat of the State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA) in Accra.

Perseus Mining Ghana Limited operates in some parts of the Western and Central regions in Ghana.

This is the first time the company has paid dividends to the government since it began operations in Ghana.

The Managing Director of Perseus Mining, Jeff Quartermine, said the company had made excess profit due to factors such as the appreciation of the world market price of gold.

Mr Quartermine expressed gratitude to the government for its patience and gave the assurance that the company would not renege on its responsibilities.

Response

Receiving the dummy cheque on behalf of the acting Director-General of SIGA, Prof. Kpessa Whyte, the acting General Manager in charge of Operations at the SIGA, Millicent Atuguba, described the gesture as commendable and a sign of sound governance, operational efficiency and an alignment with national expectations for accountability and returns on public investment.

She said the Reset Agenda, as being championed by the government, called for a recalibration of systems, with a focus on results and public accountability.

Ms Atuguba assured the company that its challenges, which the management had forwarded to the authority, were being worked on.

The event was attended by the Board Chairman of Perseus Mining Ghana Limited, Ehunabobrim Prah Agyensaim, who is also the Paramount Chief of the Owirekyiman Traditional Area in the Central Region, other board members of the company and SIGA officials.