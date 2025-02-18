Paediatric Society advocates free ambulance service for children

Augustina Tawiah Feb - 18 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

The Paediatric Society of Ghana has called on the government to establish free ambulance services for children, especially those under five years, as a matter of utmost urgency.

It said the development of such a policy and its practical implementation across the country would help save the lives of those children.

The Society made the call in a five-point communique issued in Accra, at the end of its 31st Annual General and Scientific Meeting held from February 6 to 8.

“We, the members of the Paediatric Society of Ghana (PSG), having deliberated on the theme "Universal Health Coverage (UHC): Bridging Gaps and Building Resilience in Child Healthcare

Delivery across Ghana" and other relevant issues, at our 31st Annual General and Scientific Meeting (AGSM), state the following: that children everywhere in Ghana should be able to receive appropriate, effective and responsive health care, irrespective of geographical, social and economic status.

This remains key in Ghana’s aim of achieving the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3 agenda.”

Prioritise child health

It advocated policies and programmes that prioritise child health and related matters and support research and digital innovation in child healthcare delivery, adding that they strongly recommended that key actors prioritised investments in healthcare infrastructure and workforce development, as well as improve partnerships with international organisations, public and private sector entities, traditional leaders, faith and community-based organisations.

Adolescents, technology

The communique pointed out that there was a gap in care for adolescents across the country and, therefore, called on the government and key stakeholders to prioritise adolescent health training programmes in the country and post auxiliary support staff to facilities that set up adolescent clinics to help advance care for adolescents everywhere.

It recommended urgent action from all arms of government, as well as other relevant agencies and stakeholders to expedite the creation of an appropriate framework for responsible artificial intelligence use, telemedicine and telehealth in the delivery of health.

That, it said, would ensure its safe and responsive use, particularly in the child healthcare space.

Galamsey

Touching on illegal mining activities in Ghana, popularly known as galamsey, the Society called for it to stop since it contributed directly to child labour, abuse, chemical poisoning and birth defects.

“We call for urgent and concerted efforts from the government, traditional leaders, the media, civil society organisations and all stakeholders to redouble efforts to find and implement a lasting and sustained solution to the menace of galamsey,” it added.

It said the Society was eager to engage the government and key stakeholders to work on a programme to increase access to paediatricians and key paediatric services in every district in Ghana.