Amoah takes over as GNPC CEO

Dotsey Koblah Aklorbortu Feb - 18 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

An executive management staff of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Kwame Ntow Amoah, has been appointed the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the national oil company.

He will act following the reassignment of Edward Abambire Bawa to Ghana Oil Company (GOIL) as Managing Director and Group CEO.

Mr Amoah has held key leadership roles, including Deputy Chief Executive at GNPC and Advisor to the Minister of Energy/Director of Petroleum at the Ministry of Energy.

He has also served as a chairman and member of various national, international and industry boards and committees, which has advanced the course of the county and industry.

In a statement, the GNPC extended its heartfelt congratulations to Mr Amoah on his appointment and said staff expected his leadership in advancing the corporation’s strategic vision of the corporation.

“We are confident his expertise and dedication will drive GNPC’s continued growth and success,” the statement said.

Service

Mr Amoah has played a pivotal role in international arbitration cases involving the country’s industry.

He was the technical advisor for the country’s Maritime Boundary Case, which the country won on September 23, 2017.

His efforts have led to securing significant investments, savings and financing for both GNPC and the country.

He played a key role in attracting investments leading to the exploration successes that established the country’s upstream oil and gas sector, positioning it as a commercial oil production province in West Africa.

Mr Amoah was also instrumental in securing approximately $7 billion in investment for the Sankofa Oil and Gas Development Project, backed by $700 million in partial risk guarantees from the World Bank.

Background

The new GNPC CEO holds an MBA from IMD, Switzerland, and a Bachelor of Arts (Hons.) degree in Economics and Statistics from the University of Ghana.

Mr Amoah has also participated in various international general leadership and management training programmes, as well as specialised courses in energy and petroleum management.