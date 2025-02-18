ECG, GRIDCo upgrade system to improve power delivery in Ashanti Region

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in collaboration with the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has upgraded its bulk supply station at Anwomanso to increase its capacity and improve on power supply in the Ashanti Region.

The bulk supply station which currently has a capacity of 66 megavolt ampere (MVA) was upgraded to 145MVA.

It is to help meet the region’s growing demand for power and also address the power demand, especially during peak hours of 7 pm and 11 pm and would also enhance the supply reliability across the region and improve supply stability within the greater Kumasi metropolis.

More power

Interacting with the media, the General Manager of the Ashanti Sub-transmission, Peter Kofi Fletcher, said the rationale for the upgrading was to improve service delivery to its customers in the region and also meet the demands of newly developing areas.

“Basically, what this means is that we are increasing electricity capacity in Kumasi to meet the current and future demand. You will realise that even in Kumasi and developed areas, some structures are springing up.

“Looking at the existing capacity we have, it is tight. So, this work we are doing is to increase capacity in the system,” he said.

Appeal

Mr Fletcher appealed to customers to pay their bills promptly to enable the company to do more repair work.

He also called on other service providers such as the cellular service providers and road contractors to always inform ECG when undertaking projects to assist them with the location of their underground cables.

This, he stated, would help prevent the destruction of the underground cables as oftentimes the contractors ended up destroying the underground cables which disrupted the power supply to residents.

Commitment

The Communications Officer of the Ashanti sub-transmission, Collins Manu, said the commissioning of the new 145 MVA high-capacity transformer was a demonstration of ECG’s “commitment to enhance operational efficiency and supply reliability in the region.

He said the company was always looking for ways to improve its service delivery to customers.