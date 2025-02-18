New ECG boss calls for cooperation to revitalise company

Emmanuel Bonney Feb - 18 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

The acting Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Kwame Kpekpena, has said that he will work in line with the initiatives of the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition to achieve its objectives.

He said there was a need for stringent adherence to industry regulations not only to achieve enhanced operational integrity but also to improve ECG’s financial standing and credibility among stakeholders.

Mr Kpekpena was speaking during a meeting with the management of the company and the leadership of the Public Utilities Workers Union (PUWU) in Accra last Friday.

The meeting set the tone for broader engagements with ECG staff across the company’s operational regions in the coming weeks.

Mr Kpekpena also intended to meet the Standing Joint Committee and the National Executive Council (NEC) of PUWU and ECG staff to shape the direction of the company to make it viable through discipline and orderliness.

Issues

During the dialogue, the leadership of PUWU did not shy away from addressing the pressing issues that had plagued the company in recent years leading to it attracting bad publicity.

After pledging to support the new administration the workers pointed to past decisions and inefficiencies that had contributed to the company's current challenges.

They, therefore, urged the new MD to take decisive steps to right all the wrongs.

Mr Kpekpena’s appointment is expected to inject fresh momentum into ECG’s operations, leveraging his extensive background in both public and private sector governance as the company collaborates with the sector ministry to execute the government’s policy of introducing private sector participation in the commercial business of ECG.

Profile

A former Director of Engineering, Mr Kpekpena brings on board a wealth of expertise and institutional knowledge to his new role, positioning him as a pivotal figure in ECG’s transformation efforts.

Upon assuming office, Mr Kpekpena was warmly welcomed by ECG’s management, who acknowledged his deep-rooted experience in the company’s operations.

He joined ECG in September 1992, rising through the ranks to become Director of Engineering from June 2009 to May 2015.

After leaving ECG, Mr Kpekpena joined the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) as the Chief Operating Officer.

He recently concluded a two-year contract as the Chief Operating Officer of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) where he led the LEC executive management team to achieve unparalleled commercial loss reduction and revenue performance outcomes.

His appointment comes at a critical time when ECG faces financial and operational challenges, requiring bold leadership, strategic direction and discipline to restore efficiency and stakeholder confidence.