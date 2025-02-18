Next article: New ECG boss calls for cooperation to revitalise company

Oheneba Poku Foundation solidarises with DRC; rallies stakeholders for action

Michael Quaye Feb - 18 - 2025 , 10:20 3 minutes read

The Oheneba Poku Foundation (OPF), a Ghanaian non-governmental organisation with interest in responsible mineral sourcing, has expressed concern about the escalating armed conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and its potential impact on the region, its people, and the responsible sourcing of critical minerals.

It has consequently urged governments, industry partners, civil society organisations, the international community, and other stakeholders to take collective action to support peacebuilding and stability in the DRC.

Responsible mining

The foundation, committed to promoting responsible and sustainable mining practices that prioritise human rights, environmental protection, and ethical sourcing, is actively engaged with the Africa Mineral Strategic Group (AMSG) in implementing the African Responsible Mineral Sourcing Initiative (ARMSi).

The DRC is a vital source of essential minerals like cobalt, copper, and tantalum, which are crucial for renewable energy technologies, electronics, and numerous other industries.

However, the ongoing conflict threatens to jeopardise progress made in establishing responsible sourcing frameworks.

The violence considerably fuels human rights abuses, increases illegal mining activities, disrupts local communities' livelihoods, and poses significant challenges for organisations dedicated to ethical supply chains.

In a statement, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the foundation, Fred Kyei Sapong, said: "The conflict in the DRC is a grave concern, not only for the humanitarian crisis it creates, but also for the future of responsible mineral sourcing".

"Years of work towards transparency, traceability, and ethical practices, through initiatives like ARMSi, are being undermined. We cannot allow these gains to be lost," Mr Sapong added.

Transparency, others

Oheneba Poku Foundation, through its collaboration with the AMSG and its active role in ARMSi, has been working to promote transparency, traceability, and ethical practices across Africa's mineral supply chains.

“The current conflict directly contradicts these efforts and threatens to reverse the progress made towards sustainable and conflict-free mineral sourcing,” the statement emphasised.

“We call on all parties involved in the conflict to immediately cease hostilities and engage in peaceful dialogue to resolve their differences. The continuation of violence not only perpetuates immense suffering, but also undermines global efforts to ensure that minerals are sourced responsibly and sustainably. Armed conflict fosters exploitation, erodes transparency, and risks contaminating the supply chain with minerals that fund violence and human rights violations,” it added.

Affirmation

The statement reaffirmed the foundation’s commitment to responsible sourcing practices, stressing that it would “continue to work with our partners to ensure that our supply chains are free from conflict minerals”.

“We will strengthen our due diligence measures and support initiatives that promote transparency, traceability, and ethical mining practices in the region,” the statement added.

“We stand in solidarity with the people of the DRC, and emphasise the urgent need for peace, stability, and sustainable development.

The statement said it was only through collaboration and a shared commitment to ethical practices that minerals essential to the modern world would be sourced in a manner that respected human dignity, protected the environment, and fostered the prosperity of local communities.