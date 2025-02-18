Next article: Oheneba Poku Foundation solidarises with DRC; rallies stakeholders for action

President Mahama declares assets

Kester Aburam Korankye Feb - 18 - 2025 , 11:17 1 minute read

President John Dramani Mahama has this morning officially submitted his assets portfolio to the Audit Service in compliance with the constitutional requirement outlined in Act 550 of the 1992 Constitution.

The declaration, received by Auditor-General Johnson Akuamoah-Asiedu, provides details of the president's properties and assets.

This action reinforces President Mahama's commitment to transparency and accountability, a key theme in his 2024 campaign.

Following his lead, President Mahama has instructed all his appointees to declare their assets by March 31, 2025, with consequences, including removal from office, for non-compliance.