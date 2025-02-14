Millennium City murder case: Court throws out BenLord’s bail application

A traditional ruler accused of shooting a military man over a land dispute at Millennium City in Gomoa Fetteh near Kasoa in the Central Region has been denied bail by the Accra High Court.

Nana Barima Ababio, also known as BenLord Ababio, is in court with Nana Kofi Amo Kwakye on the charge of conspiracy. He is facing an additional charge of murder.

At the bail hearing today (Feb 11), counsel for the accused, Nii Korl,e argued that his client was innocent until proven guilty, adding that the most appropriate way of upholding BenLord’s fundamental right was for the court to exercise its discretion in his favour.

Again, the counsel said his client was not a flight risk and would avail himself to stand trial when granted bail.

“We will also concede any conditions that the court seems necessary to ensure his attendance to court.

Under the circumstances, we pray that the accused person be admitted to bail. If bail is granted, the accused person will avail himself to stand trial,” counsel said.

Opposition

A State Attorney (SA), Frederick Adu-Gyamfu, opposed the bail application on three grounds.

He said the accused would not appear to stand trial when granted bail since he committed the offence while on bail for another offence.

“The accused person, given his violent nature, is likely to commit further offence.

“The applicant committed the offence of murder in the full glare of the public in no other place than a police station. And based on this, we have reason to believe that the evidence against him is overwhelming,” he said.

After listening to both sides, the court presided over by Justice Kizita Naa Koowa Quarshie denied the accused person bail.

This is the second time the accused has been denied bail.

He is to remain in prison custody.

The case has been adjourned to February 25 this year.

Background

On April 30, 2024, at around 1600 hours, Lance Corporal Michael Danso and two other colleagues — Lance Corporals Abdul Omar Rahman and Ametus Matthew — drove to the Millenium City Police Station in a Toyota RAV4 vehicle to report a trespass.

This was after they were informed that some encroachers were developing a parcel of land belonging to Lance Corporal Abdul Omar Rahman.

BenLord appeared at the police station and opened fire on Lance Corporal Danso, who was driving the vehicle, killing him instantly.

BenLord was disarmed by the police and arrested for investigations. Further investigations led to the arrest of Kwakye.