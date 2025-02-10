Next article: Minister calls for collaboration to address challenges in sub-region

Many people living with glaucoma unaware of their condition - GpAG sounds alarm

Joshua Bediako Koomson Feb - 10 - 2025 , 09:59 2 minutes read

Over 350,000 Ghanaians living with glaucoma are unaware of their condition, putting them at risk of irreversible blindness.

The Glaucoma Patients Association of Ghana (GpAG) said many of such patients only realised they had the disease when it was too late to save their vision.

Advertisement

The alarming revelation was contained in a statement issued by the GpAG ahead of the commemoration of this year’s World Glaucoma Week, a global campaign aimed at promoting early detection and treatment of the disease.

Glaucoma, a group of eye conditions that damage the optic nerve, is the leading cause of irreversible but preventable blindness worldwide.

Advertisement

Often referred to as the "silent thief of sight", the disease typically develops without noticeable symptoms, making regular eye check-ups critical for early detection.

If left untreated, glaucoma inevitably leads to permanent vision loss.

World Glaucoma Week

To combat this growing public health challenge, GpAG will mark World Glaucoma Week 2025 on the theme: “United for a Glaucoma-Free World.”

Globally, the week is marked from March 9 to 15, but in Ghana, the campaign will kick off with a press launch on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

A nationwide free eye screening exercise will then be held at various healthcare facilities, including public and private hospitals, as part of the activities to mark the week.

Support for lifesaving efforts

Since 1990, GpAG has been at the forefront of raising awareness and providing free glaucoma screenings across the country.

Through outreach programmes in communities such as Somanya, Nima, Accra New Town, and Makola Market, as well as in churches, the association has screened over 50,000 people, saving many from blindness.

To expand its impact, the GpAG has appealed for support from banks, insurance companies, churches, individuals and media organisations to fund free screenings, and education programmes.

“We cannot fight this battle alone. We need the support of all stakeholders to ensure that no Ghanaian loses their sight to glaucoma,” he said.

While glaucoma cannot be cured, it could be managed with early detection and proper treatment.

Available treatment options, he said, included eye drops, medication and surgery.

It, therefore, urged the public to prioritise eye health and ensure regular check-ups.

To support the fight against glaucoma, he said donations could be made to the association through ADB Bank, Osu Branch, Account Number: 1000078190201.

The statement called on all Ghanaians to take advantage of the free screenings and to spread awareness of the importance of early detection.

“Together, we can prevent avoidable blindness and work towards a glaucoma-free world,” the statement added.