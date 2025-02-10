Previous article: Many people living with glaucoma unaware of their condition - GpAG sounds alarm

Minister calls for collaboration to address challenges in sub-region

Daily Graphic Feb - 10 - 2025

The Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ahmed Ibrahim, has called for a deepened regional collaboration to combat challenges that threaten the sub-region.

He said while each nation needed to put in the effort to deal with those threats, that would not be enough; hence, the need for a regional collaboration.

Addressing a regional coordination platform on social cohesion in Cotonou, Benin, last Friday, Mr Ibrahim stressed the importance of countries in the sub-region to exchange ideas and coordinate their efforts to systematically combat violent extremism, climate change and economic vulnerabilities, which had been identified as the threats that confronted Ghana and its neighbours.

“While we focus on national efforts, we must acknowledge that the challenges we face do not respect borders. Regional challenges require regional solutions,” Mr Ibrahim stated.

Platform, project

The Regional Coordination Platform, which brings together Ghana, Benin, La Cote d'Ivoire and Togo, aims to enhance security, expand economic opportunities, and build resilient communities in border areas.

The four countries form part of the Gulf of Guinea (GoG) states and the World Bank has initiated the social cohesion (SOCO) project to address their vulnerabilities.

The border areas of these countries in particular remain highly vulnerable due to weak infrastructure, economic hardships and historical tensions.

Experts in security matters in the region say these conditions create fertile ground for extremist groups, illicit activities and political instability.

This has dire consequences on youth employment while heightening vulnerabilities among women and children.

The Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions SOCO Project aims to proactively prevent the spread of conflict from the Sahel, reduce vulnerability to climate change, and strengthen local institutions, economic opportunities and public trust using an integrated and holistic regional approach.

It is a US$450 million initiative supported by the World Bank and being implemented in the four countries to promote social cohesion and economic development in vulnerable regions.

Forum

The forum had in attendance participants from all four countries, as well as other stakeholders.

During such fora, experts share intelligence, coordinate security efforts and strategise on implementing community-based initiatives that foster social cohesion.

Resilient

While stating that it was important for member countries to develop infrastructure to accelerate progress, Mr Ibrahim emphasised that infrastructure alone would not resolve the deeper issues facing the region, and underscored the need to build a resilient region anchored on structured youth engagement, job creation and skills training that provided sustainable livelihoods for the people.

“Social cohesion is not simply built with bricks and mortar; it requires deliberate efforts to address the underlying socio-economic and cultural divides within and between our communities.

“These initiatives empower young people to be active contributors to their communities, as the SOCO Project is facilitating in Ghana,” he stressed.

Empowerment

Mr Ibrahim also intimated that livelihood activities and skills training programmes were fundamental to building social cohesion.

These programmes, he noted, empowered vulnerable groups, particularly women, by equipping them with the tools to participate in economic activities and support their families.

“By integrating more of these initiatives into our development strategies, we can foster self-sufficient communities to become more resilient to external threats,” he said.

Sustainability

The Local Government Minister further urged the platform to focus on ensuring the sustainability and long-term impact of the SOCO Project.

He stressed that their efforts in the provision of access to inclusive social services must be complemented by investments in human capital, policy reforms, and strengthened governance structures at the local level.

Other speakers at the forum also called for a deeper collaboration to strengthen regional security and ensure stability among member states.