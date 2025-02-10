Eni CEO briefs President

Dotsey Koblah Aklorbortu Feb - 10 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

The President, John Dramani Mahama, has met with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Eni, Claudio Descalzi, in Accra to discuss the company’s activities in the country and how it is impacting the energy sector.

Eni has been present in Ghana since 2009, operating the Offshore Cape Three Points (OCTP) project with a 44.4 per cent share, in partnership with Vitol (35.6 per cent) and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) holding 20 per cent.

Advertisement

The meeting also served as an opportunity to discuss Eni’s plans for economic diversification in the country.

Briefing the President, Mr Descalzi stressed the achievements of the project OCTP, the biggest investment made by a private company in the country, completed ahead of schedule and under budget, with first oil in 2017 and first gas in 2018.

Advertisement

He stated that gas from the OCTP was entirely destined for Ghana's domestic consumption, ensuring a safe and reliable energy source to meet internal needs, and contributing to around 70 per cent of gas domestic production within the country.

Also during the briefing, Eni’s CEO brought to President Mahama’s attention some new short and medium-term exploration and development opportunities.

The OCTP

The OCTP is an integrated project for the development of oil and natural fields where the natural gas that is produced is entirely destined to meet the demands of Sub-Saharan Africa. Its Sankofa and Gye Nyame facilities are developed with wells and systems on the seabed, connected to the John Agyekum Kufuor floating production and storage unit (FPSO).