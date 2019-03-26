Local Govt Ministry inaugurates projects in Sekondi/Takoradi

The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has inaugurated some development projects in Sekondi/Takoradi in the Western Region.
The about $54-million donor-funded projects, which began in 2012 under the Ghana Urban Management Pilot Programme (GUMPP) and the Urban Development Grant (UDG), include a social centre at Effiekuma, the Kokompe Industrial Enclave and Skills Training Centre, a youth development centre in Sekondi and a public library and office complex in the central business district of Sekondi/Takoradi.
The GUMPP was sponsored by the French government, while the UDG was funded by the World Bank.
Inauguration
The Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama, who inaugurated the projects, urged the beneficiary metropolitan and municipal assemblies to ensure that the structures were well maintained.
The Sekondi/Takoradi Metropolitan Chief Executive, Mr Anthony K. K. Sam, said the metropolis, along with Kumasi and Ho, were selected for the implementation of the GUMPP, which was funded by the French government through the French Development Agency (AFD).
He explained that the social centre was to be an information hub for skills development and counselling for victims of child trafficking and abuse and vulnerable groups in society, while the upgrading of the industrial enclave at Kokompe was to create the necessary environment for the economic growth and the well-being of the artisans.
Sustainability
Mr Sam added that the assembly also received support from the GUMPP to implement other projects, such as the installation of streetlights, street-naming, the construction of taxi terminals and drains and the provision of potable water.
He pledged that an operational and maintenance plan to guide in the efficient and effective management and maintenance of the facilities would be adhered to.