Karpowership plants trees at Chipa Forest Reserve, Achimota Basic School

Daily Graphic Jun - 25 - 2024 , 09:57

Power-producing company, Karpowership Ghana has planted 3000 trees at the Chipa forest reserve near Shai Hills and the Achimota Basic School in commemoration of Green Ghana Day.

While the staff of the company planted trees at the Chipa forest reserve, the exercise at the Achimota Basic School was undertaken with the participation of the schoolchildren.

The number of trees planted this year brings to 11,000 the number of trees planted by Karpowership since 2021 to support Ghana’s efforts at reforestation through the Green Ghana Day initiative.

Also in commemoration of the day, the company, in collaboration with the Forestry Commission, held an education session for the schoolchildren to educate them on the importance of trees and the need to nurture and protect Ghana’s green economy.

The Communications Manager at Karpowership Ghana, Sandra Amarquaye, said the event underscored Karpowership Ghana’s commitment to environmental sustainability and teaching the next generation about the importance of a green economy.

She stated that the event highlighted the ongoing efforts of Karpowership Ghana to promote environmental awareness and action among young people, thereby ensuring a greener and more sustainable future for Ghana.

Ms Amarquaye explained that with the impact of climate change hitting hard in other parts of the world and Ghana not being spared, it was important for everyone to show interest in restoring and protecting the environment to help mitigate, if not completely reverse the impact, encouraging the students to become advocates for trees and the environment.

“I urge you all to become friends of trees, to plant them, care for them and protect them because if the last tree dies, the last person dies,” she said, inspiring the young minds to take active roles in environmental conservation.

The Public Relations Manager at the Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission, Ernestina Anie, also stressed the importance of the need to protect and conserve forests and wildlife resources.

She rallied for support in the works of the Wildlife Division in conserving and protecting the forests and wildlife resources, stating, “We ask the support of Ghanaians to assist us as an institution in protecting and conserving these natural resources because we cannot protect them alone.”

Support

In addition to the activities at the Achimota Basic School, Karpowership Ghana made donations to the Wildlife Club to support their activities, further proving its commitment to nurturing the next generation of environmental stewards.

Experiences

Some of the pupils sharing their experiences commended Karpowership Ghana and the Forestry Commission for the initiative. A pupil, Emmanuel Okyere said, “It’s been a very beneficial exercise. Today, I learnt how and why I should plant trees and nurture them to grow. I planted a tree today.

The Vice-President of the Wildlife Club – Achimota Basic School, Sophia Ayeih also expressed appreciation to Karpowership and the Forestry Commission for the exercise, describing it as very beneficial.

“From the education session, we learnt the importance of being part of the efforts to preserve both the forests and wildlife, this has rekindled my love to be part of the conversation and actions that will lead to Ghana preserving our green economy.

“Thank you very much Karpowership Ghana and the Forestry Commission,” Miss Ayeih said.