GCB Bank supports Chief Imam

Diana Mensah Jun - 25 - 2024 , 09:57

GCB Bank PLC has donated assorted food items and an undisclosed amount of cash to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Usmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, for this year's Eid-ul-Adha celebration.

The gesture formed part of the company’s corporate social responsibility and yearly commitment towards the Chief Imam’s Office. The Deputy Managing Director of the bank in charge of Operations, Emmanuel Odartey Lamptey, led the delegation to present the items on behalf of the company during a courtesy call on the Chief Imam at his residence in Accra.

Rationale

Mr Lamptey said the bank decided to solidarise with the Chief Imam on such a special occasion because it recognised his contribution towards national development. He said the bank believed in aligning itself with various communities at all times; hence, their decision to support the Chief Imam during the Eid prayer.

Mr Lamptey further said that the bank views the Chief Imam's leadership as a form of sacrifice that was aligned with the bank's own values and efforts.

“Our visit today is a form of taking more inspiration from the Chief Imam, from his exemplary leadership. And we are inspired to do more to support the economic growth of Ghana,” he said.

With 184 branches nationwide, he said the bank had been instrumental in providing various financial services, including loan facilities, deposit products, and investment opportunities in its operations to the public.

The deputy managing director added that the bank had supported many schools, health facilities and environmental projects, which reflected its commitment to enhancing the quality of life of citizens.

He expressed the bank's commitment to continue its support for the Muslim community and other clients through innovative banking solutions. Mr Lamptey highlighted the recent launch of a mobile app with market-leading features, which aimed at offering first-class services and experiences to the public.

"In this season, we wish our Muslim brothers and sisters well. We wish them abundant blessings from Allah," he added.

Appreciation

The Chief Imam expressed appreciation to the management and staff of the bank for the kind gesture to the Muslim community in the country. He acknowledged the bank for recognising and assisting him in handling the huge responsibilities on his shoulders.

Sheikh Sharubutu prayed for Allah’s blessing and divine intervention in the lives of the staff of the bank and the nation as a whole.