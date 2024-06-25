Don’t use media to undermine people’s integrity — Rev. Lawrence Tetteh

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Jun - 25 - 2024 , 09:57

The President of Worldwide Miracle Outreach (WMO), Rev. Dr Lawrence Tetteh, has expressed concern over what he described as “irresponsible use of the media to undermine people’s integrity”.

He said in recent times, the country has witnessed a troubling trend where some persons in the media use their platforms to tarnish the hard-earned reputation of responsible individuals.

“Sensationalism, unverified reports and character assassination have become rampant, often driven by the pursuit of higher ratings or social media engagements rather than a commitment to truth and integrity,” the Rev. said.

He was addressing the media in Kumasi yesterday to throw more light on an upcoming crusade being organised by the St. Cyprian Anglican Church, in collaboration with the WMO in Kumasi.

The three-day event, June 26-28, 2024, is on the theme: “Lord I need a miracle.” “There is no gain saying that our politics, economy, educational system, professional and religious institutions are in crisis.

“This is the reason why we must pray in these crucial times,” Rev. Dr Tetteh said.

Rev. Dr Tetteh, who is also an economist, called on the media to uphold the highest standards of journalistic ethics, saying practitioners needed to verify facts before publication.

According to him, the media plays a vital role in nation-building and serves as a watchdog and a platform for informed public discourse. “I call on the National Media Commission and the Ghana Journalists Association to sanitise and weed out those who undermine the hard-won reputation of our respected citizens.

“Esteemed citizens who have dedicated their lives to public service, business, academia and other fields have seen their reputations unfairly attacked, sometimes based on rumours and unsubstantiated claims,” he added.

Rev. Dr Tetteh further said that irresponsible journalism does “not only harm the individuals targeted but also undermines the trust and respect the media in the country has gained in the past”.