Immigration Service inaugurates residential, training facilities

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse May - 06 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has inaugurated an 84-unit residential facility and a Centre of Excellence in Accra as part of efforts to boost training capacity, improve officer welfare and strengthen national security operations.

The residential facility comprises 42 two-bedroom and 42 three-bedroom apartments, while the training facility features lecture halls, an ICT lab, an e-learning area, administration, cafeteria and executive hostels.

The edifice also has a clinic, convenient shop, cafe, executive lounge and eateries among others, all designed to enhance the operational efficiency and morale of GIS officers.

The inauguration, which took place yesterday, was graced by former Comptroller Generals of the Service, senior government officials and officers of the GIS.

Significance

The Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), Samuel Basintale Amadu, expressed gratitude to the government for its continued support and unwavering commitment to addressing the accommodation needs of the security services, highlighting the government’s recognition of the GIS as a critical pillar of national security and economic stability.

He explained that the centre would be a strategic hub for advanced post-entry training — not only for GIS officers but also for external institutions that may require the Service’s expertise.

He said the facility was expected to enhance the professional development of officers by equipping them with modern skills and knowledge in migration management, ultimately enabling them to address complex migration issues while safeguarding national security and promoting the dignity of migrants.

On the residential front, he stressed that the provision of quality accommodation reflected a deliberate investment in the welfare of personnel, which he believed would uplift morale and drive productivity.

Mr Amadu, therefore, issued a firm reminder to occupants to adhere strictly to the laid-down occupancy conditions, noting that regular inspections would be conducted and non-compliant residents risked eviction.

Government support

The Minister for the Interior, Mubarak-Mohammed Munkaka, lauded the initiative and described it as a testament to the country’s commitment to securing its borders and improving the well-being of the security personnel.

He said the government was aware of the GIS’s infrastructure deficit and how it was grappling with regional office space and residential accommodation across the country, which impacted adversely on their performance such as easy mobilisation and quick deployment of personnel for operational duties among others.

“We are committed to bridging this gap to ensure that personnel of the security services have the necessary infrastructure and logistics to perform their duties effectively,” he added.

He commended the brilliant initiative of the GIS to enter a public-private partnership to address its pressing infrastructure needs and further encouraged the service to replicate such projects beyond Accra.

“I think these are some of the things that we need to encourage the other services to do.

Partnerships help because they bring their money forward to be able to provide a service, while the service takes its time to repay,” he said.