Communications Minister visits ShaQ Express, commends local innovation

Daily Graphic May - 06 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

In a significant endorsement of Ghana's growing tech ecosystem, the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, has conducted an extensive familiarisation visit to the headquarters of ShaQ Express in Accra.

The Ghanaian-founded logistics company, which launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, showcased its operations, including electric delivery motorcycles and proprietary logistics software that support both Ghana's digital economy and green mobility initiatives.

"It's inspiring to see young people who, during a global pandemic, chose to be solution-driven rather than contributors to the problem," the minister said while touring the facility.

He encouraged staff to embrace digital tools and pursue technology training opportunities.

The Chief Executive Officer of ShaQ Express, Mr Anthony Owusu-Ansah emphasised the company's commitment to local development.

"We are proud to be building from Ghana, for Ghana.

This visit reinforces our belief that local innovation—when backed by grit, technology, and purpose—can become national infrastructure," he said.

ShaQ Express represents a classic Ghanaian success story, having launched during the challenging days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What began as a grassroots initiative rapidly evolved into a nationally recognised logistics technology brand with operations in both Accra and Kumasi.

Tour

During the tour, the minister gained firsthand insights into the company's technological infrastructure, its growing network of delivery riders, and its pioneering fleet of electric delivery vehicles that align perfectly with government initiatives promoting green mobility and a 24-hour economy.

Mr George expressed admiration for the company's vision and impact, particularly highlighting the youth-driven nature of the enterprise.

In a moment of candid motivation, he shared his personal journey with the operations team, urging the youth to invest in self-education.

"I have no formal qualification in communication, but through self-education and continuous learning, I've been able to lead a ministry in this sector.

That same path is open to every young person willing to learn," he said.

The minister encouraged staff members to look beyond their day-to-day logistics responsibilities and embrace digital tools and technology training opportunities that could enhance their career trajectories and personal growth.

Mr Owusu-Ansah highlighted the company's commitment to national development through innovation.

He said the company has been making significant investments in sustainable transportation, deploying electric delivery motorcycles across its service areas while developing proprietary logistics software that optimises delivery routes and improves customer experience.

He added that a cornerstone of ShaQ Express's business model is its focus on youth empowerment, providing on-the-job experience and digital skills development for young Ghanaians entering the workforce.

This approach aligns with the government's broader vision for digital transformation and economic opportunity, making the minister's visit not just a ceremonial occasion but a meaningful recognition of how private sector innovation can support national development goals.