8-Member steering committee for power distribution inaugurated

Daily Graphic May - 06 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

The Ministry of Energy and Green Transition has inaugurated an eight-member Private Sector Participation (PSP) Steering Committee to provide strategic oversight for the implementation of the reintroduced Multiple Lease Model (MLM) aimed at transforming electricity distribution in the country.

The MLM approach, which segments electricity distribution services into regional units to be managed by various private operators, was designed to attract credible investors, enhance efficiency, reduce technical and commercial losses, and improve customer satisfaction nationwide.

Members

The PSP Steering Committee will be chaired by John Abdulai Jinapor, the Sector Minister, with Cassiel Ato Forson, Minister of Finance, serving as co-chair.

Other members are Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, Minister of Trade and Agribusiness; Dr Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, Attorney-General, and Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Minister of State for Government Communications;

The rest are Julius Kpekpena, acting Managing Director, Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG); John Okine Yamoah, Managing Director, Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo), and Baba Akon, who will serve as Secretary to the Committee.

Inauguration

The Deputy Minister of Energy and Green Transition, Richard Gyan Mensah, who read a statement on behalf of Mr Jinapor, said the MLM was a cornerstone of the government’s broader energy sector recovery and modernisation strategy.

He explained that the steering committee would provide strategic direction for the roll-out of the PSP, coordinate with ECG, NEDCo, regulatory bodies, and transaction advisors, as well as monitor progress across critical milestones.

“The committee will also be responsible for reviewing and advising on transaction documents, procurement frameworks, draft agreements, risk mitigation strategies, regulatory compliance, and stakeholder communications,” Mr Jinapor said.

He added that the PSP Implementation Unit within the Ministry of Energy would serve as the secretariat to the committee, offering administrative and technical support throughout the implementation process.

Mr Jinapor charged the committee to ensure that the procurement of technical, financial, and legal transaction advisors was completed by May 31, 2025, to facilitate the commencement of detailed implementation.

“By September 2025, we anticipate issuing the first phase of the competitive bidding documents for private concessionaires,” he added.

Sub-committees

Three sub-committees —Technical, Governance & Regulatory, and Stakeholder Management have also been established to support the process.

The Chair of the Technical Sub-Committee, Jabesh Amissah-Arthur, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve and called on citizens to support the committee as it undertakes its critical mandate.

“The road will be challenging and difficult, but I have confidence in the members that we will be able to live up to expectations by guiding the restructuring of the power distribution sector to ensure customer service satisfaction,” he said.