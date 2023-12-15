Ho West Assembly supports PWDs

Alberto Mario Noretti Dec - 15 - 2023 , 06:21

The Ho West District Assembly has re-affirmed its stance to continue to commit resources to the social integration of people with disabilities (PWDs).

“This is because the principles of social inclusion and mainstreaming of disability issues are of concern to the assembly,” the District Chief Executive (DCE), Ernest Victor Apau, said.

He was speaking at the presentation of various income generating tools and educational support funds totalling GH¢85,444 to 29 PWDs at the district capital, Dzolo-Kpuita.

The beneficiaries included 18 males and 11 females.

Three of them, who are students, received various amount of cash to enable them to pursue their studies.

The rest were presented with deep freezers, cassava processing machines, palm kernel cracking equipment, fufu pounding machines and 20 plastic chairs for commercial hiring.

The DCE urged the beneficiaries to take advantage of the support package to earn a decent living.

The District Coordinating Director, Wisdom Kpongor, encouraged the PWDs to focus on attaining the status of self-reliance.

The District Director of Social Welfare, Roland Kumfo, for his part reminded the PWDs that disability was not inability and entreated them to explore educational and economic avenues to reduce poverty and vulnerability as well as earn sustainable livelihoods in the communities.