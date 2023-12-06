Graphic journalist wins Best Print Reporter in mining 3rd time in 4 years

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Dec - 06 - 2023 , 09:08

A journalist with the Graphic Communications Group Ltd, Timothy Ngnenbe, has been adjudged the Best Mining Reporter (Online/Print) Category at the 9th Ghana Mining Industry Awards (GMIA) held in Accra last Saturday.

Mr Ngnenbe, who won the award in 2020 and 2021, was honoured with a memento and a cheque for GH¢5,000 for his rich content and original reportage on the sector, which the organisers said was loaded with integrity, in-depth knowledge, deep analytical value and a human-driven perspective.

He presented two feature articles for the award, titled; “After five years of sustained action: Galamsey fight far from over - The situation in Ashanti, Eastern, Western, Western North regions persists”, and “Galamsey: Healing our lands.”

The stories highlighted the devastating and life-threatening impact illegal mining popularly dubbed; “Galamsey” was having on the environment, the climate and the people living in the affected communities as well as the progress made (or not made) in reclaiming mined lands.

Event

The awards scheme was organised by the Ghana Chamber of Mines to celebrate the efforts and contributions of individuals and organisations in the country’s mining industry.

The theme for this year was; “Celebrating Excellence; Embracing Sustainable Mining Practices.”

Also, a journalist with the Multimedia Group, Erasmus Asare Donkor, was named Best Mining Reporter (Broadcast Category).

For the corporate awards, Newmont Golden Ridge Ltd - Akyem Mine was adjudged the Overall Best Mining Company of the Year as well as the Best in Green Mining.

Over 60 individuals and organisations were honoured for standing tall in diverse ways within sector and for contributing immensely to the growth and development of the nation through the mining industry.

Sustainability

During the event, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Dr Sulemanu Koney, said that the theme called on the chamber to integrate innovation, efficiency, environmental stewardship, and people-centered policies into their operations, and ensuring that the benefits of mining trickled down to citizens for generations to come.

He said the chamber’s commitment to sustainable practices was not just a choice but an imperative because by embracing sustainability, it safeguarded the environment, upheld employee rights and local communities, as well as secure the viability of the industry.

“We recognise the importance of responsible practices that prioritise the well-being of our environment, employees, communities, and other stakeholders.

It is not just about extracting resources; it is also about doing so ethically and sustainably to catalyse broad-based socio-economic development of the nation,” he added.

In an interview, Mr Ngnenbe described the award as a humbling moment which only served to boost his motivation because he was convinced that the stories he continued to do concerning the mining sector were making an impact.

He said he was aware of how hugely the industry contributed to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the larger economy and as such the excesses in the sector could go a long way to harm the environment.

“So this particular story for instance, I shed a light on how debilitating illegal mining was on the environment and so I visited about six mining regions, to put the story together on how the illicit act was affecting people,” he explained.

“The fact that there were still uncovered pits. In one of the communities, I was told about eight people fell into and died in one of those pits as part of this story,” Mr Ngnenbe added.

The Daily Graphic Journalist said he was obliged to shed light on issues in the sector because he believed that through his reportage, policymakers would take appropriate actions and do the right things to ensure a responsible mining sector.

“So I’m not taking my foot off the gas at all. This particular award tells me that there are a lot of eyes watching me so I can only do better so this is just a stepping for me to launch myself into higher heights and so better,” he stressed.