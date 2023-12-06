EU remains committed to boosting employment opportunities in Ghana — Razaaly

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Dec - 06 - 2023 , 09:15

The European Union’s (EU) commitment to boosting employment opportunities in Ghana is resolute and constantly demonstrated, the EU Ambassador to Ghana, Irchad Razaaly has said.

He said through strategic interventions, the bloc remained a main supporting partner of Private Sector Development and Entrepreneurship across the country because they play a pivotal role in driving sustainable economic growth.

“Equally important is the EU's dedication to showcasing the educational prospects within a global word.

The EU is a main partner of the Government of Ghana in skills development for the digital and green job market. Green and digital skills and technologies certainly possess transformative power in shaping the future job landscape,” he explained.

Mr Razaaly was speaking at the 2023 Ghana Career and Migration Fair held in Accra last Wednesday.

Event

Organised in partnership with the Ministry for Employment and Labour Relations (MELR), the Youth Employment Agency and the GIZ, the fair empowers participants to grasp the opportunities offered by the Study in Europe programme and labour mobility to boost economic growth and development.

Irchad Razaaly (4th from left), EU Ambassador to Ghana with other dignitaries during the event

The annual fair, which is in its fifth year, presented the platform for over 2000 participants to explore career opportunities and educational prospects in Ghana, Germany and within the European Union.

It also attracted about 60 firms, which recruited talents to boost their operations.

The fair is a contribution to improve employment promotion and complement government’s efforts for an all-inclusive approach to decent jobs, labour migration management, and overall socio-economic development in Ghana.

Educational mobility

“This year alone, we have sent 60 students to Europe to study in various universitities and academic institutions across the 27 EU Member states.

I am proud to say that over 2,000 students from Ghana have benefitted from the Erasmus+ Study Abroad Programme and many more will continue to,” he added.

Commitment

A Deputy Minister of Education, Gifty Twum Ampofo, Mrs Apomfo, who is the Deputy Minister in Charge of TVET, said the government was forever committed to removing barriers to education, particularly, financial barriers because no country could develop without investing in its human capital.

A section of the participants at the fair

She enumerated various interventions put in place by the government with emphasis on technical education which included free SHS and free TVET, no guarantor system loans , various scholarships.

Migration

The Acting Head of Development Cooperation at the German Embassy in Accra, Ramona Simon said migration in itself is not negative because it was full of potential.