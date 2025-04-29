Previous article: Forgive us for our lapses; we’ll do better next time — Bawumia

Governing council of University of Ghana inaugurated

Pacome Emmanuel Damalie Apr - 29 - 2025 , 09:10 4 minutes read

The Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has sworn-in the new governing council of the University of Ghana (UG) in Accra.

The new governing council, mandated to steer the affairs of the university, is made up of 20 distinguished academicians, government representatives, non-teaching staff of the university and representative of the student body.

The council, chaired by the Presidential Advisor on Legal Matters, Marietta Brew, has the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah-Amfo, as its Vice-Chair.

Other members of the council are Naa Dr Alhassan Andani, Dr Kwasi Amakye-Boateng, Precious Kyei Bonsu, Dr Abdul Karim Hatsu, Doris Kisiwa Ansah, Prof. Nana Akua Anyidoho, Michael Owusu Ansah, John Dadzie Mensah, Prof. Folasade Tolulope and Rev. Fr. Stephen Owusu Sekyere.

The rest are George Agyekum Donkor, Tina Sackeyfio, Major Daniel Ablorh-Quarcoo (rtd), Yvette Adounvo, Maradona Adjei Yeboah(the SRC President), Bright Amansiah and Benjamin Nkumsah.

Responsibility

In his opening remarks, the minister expressed gratitude to the newly sworn-in members and tasked them on behalf of the President to work assiduously to make UG a modern academic university.

“The President is not particularly excited that today UG is rated the seventh best in Africa. Probably in the world, the university is struggling to get space even among the world's first 600 universities.

“He thinks that you can work to improve the standing of the university.

That is not to say that you have not lived up to your calling. UG still remains an institution of excellence and pride,” he said.

Mr Iddrisu assured the council and the academic community that, “the President and the Ministry does not intend to micromanage the universities. Adding that, though with absolute and utmost respect for academic freedom in Ghana, he will hold true to what the constitutional guarantees of academic freedom are.”

Expectations

Mr Iddrisu said it was expected of the council to use its freedom guaranteed to train men and women who could stand the competitiveness of the fast-changing, complex global world and world of work.

He indicated that the government intended to operationalise the National Research Fund, and accordingly an amount of GH¢50 million had been allocated for the takeoff of the Fund.

He urged the university to also seek appropriate, legitimate, public-private partnership to expand its infrastructure, both academic and residential, in order to grow and improve the student population.

He advised the representative of the Students Representative Council (SRC) to take full advantage of his membership and presence in the council and persuade them to accept some of their legitimate concerns.

Appreciation

In her acceptance speech, the Chairperson of the Council expressed gratitude to the President and the Minister for the confidence reposed in them and the opportunity to serve the university.

Mrs Brew affirmed that despite the challenges UG remained the bedrock of academic excellence in the country and the continent at large.

She highlighted that as members of the Council, they would stand on the shoulders of many who had served before on the Council and pledged to continue in the spirit of integrity, commitment and visionary leadership.

“You have given us your marching orders.

We should turn UG into a modern university. We should expand the numbers in the university.

We should make it a university that features in the top universities in the country.

“We have accepted the challenge and we will do it.

As a Council, we will work to deepen the university's contributions to national development while ensuring our academic programmes, research agendas and institutional policies remain aligned with the broader aspirations of Ghana,” she said.

The Chairperson added that they would work with the relevant authorities to support the qualities that enhance access and affordability of tertiary education, and in particular, support efforts to eliminate the academic fees for first-year students; thereby reducing financial barriers for the next generation of learners.