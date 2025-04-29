Previous article: Three Indian nationals arrested for engaging in illegal gold trading in Ghana

Forgive us for our lapses; we’ll do better next time — Bawumia

Daily Graphic Apr - 29 - 2025 , 09:30 2 minutes read

Former Vice-President of Ghana and the 2024 flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has appealed to Ghanaians for forgiveness over the shortcomings of the outgoing administration.

Speaking during the NPP’s Thank You Tour in Goaso, he assured the public that the party had learnt valuable lessons from its time in government and would strive to do better if given another opportunity.

“We recognise that we have made mistakes along the way,” Dr Bawumia said, “and we sincerely ask for your forgiveness.”

Addressing a large crowd of party faithful and residents, Dr Bawumia emphasised the importance of accountability and reflection in governance.

He explained that the NPP was deeply grateful for the support it had received over the years, and that the party was committed to regaining the trust of the people.

“This Thank You Tour is not just a celebration; it is also a moment of sober reflection,” he remarked.

“We have listened to your concerns, and we are determined to chart a new path forward together.”

The former Vice-President further urged Ghanaians not to lose hope in the NPP’s vision for the country.

He highlighted the party’s track record in areas such as digitalisation, infrastructure development and economic stabilisation, arguing that despite the challenges, significant progress had been made.

“We will not make excuses,” Dr Bawumia stated.

“Instead, we pledge to correct our lapses and to deliver even better governance in the future.”

Concluding his remarks, Dr Bawumia called for unity among party members and supporters across the nation.

He stressed that the 2024 election would be a critical moment for Ghana’s democracy and appealed for continued faith in the NPP’s mission.

“Let us move forward together with a renewed sense of purpose,” he urged.

“We owe it to every Ghanaian to serve with humility, dedication and an unrelenting commitment to progress.”