Ghana to host Africa Oil Week

Daily Graphic Feb - 18 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

The Ministry of Energy and Green Transition is set to host Africa Oil Week (AOW) 2025, the continent’s largest energy event focused on upstream development and finance.

Taking place from September 15-18, 2025 at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra, the high-level gathering will bring together ministers, national oil companies (NOCs), regulators, and private sector leaders to unlock investment, drive strategic energy partnerships, and shape the future of Africa’s upstream industry.

The sector minister, John Abdulai Jinapor, who announced this, reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring Africa maximises its natural resources for socio-economic transformation and energy security.

“Africa must take charge of its energy future. We are at a pivotal moment where the global energy landscape is shifting rapidly, and we must work together to secure investment, accelerate production, and leverage technology to decarbonize our upstream sector,” he said.

Platform

The event will provide a platform for African governments to promote upstream opportunities for the private sector to explore investment prospects across the regional energy sector.

Paul Sinclair, CEO of AOW, expressed his enthusiasm for the momentum building around the event.

“We are thrilled by the overwhelming support from the Ghanaian government in hosting the event. Africa is becoming an increasingly attractive destination for global energy investment, and 2025 is shaping up to be a pivotal moment for the continent’s upstream sector,” he said.

Vision

Ghana will also present a dedicated National Showcase, where the government will outline its vision to position the country as one of the most competitive upstream destinations through progressive regulations, incentives and policies.

While AOW remains a truly Pan-African event, it will also serve as the stage for major announcements regarding Ghana’s upstream sector under by the government.

Beyond policy and regulation, AOW 2025 will feature exclusive presentations on the geology of the Keta and Voltarian basins, unveiling new exploration opportunities for the international operator community.

“We expect to see exciting developments from international oil and gas companies in these basins, and it is a privilege to have exclusive presentations on their potential at AOW 2025,” Mr Sinclair said

He further said that the event will serve as a platform for the government to unveil its ambitious new production targets, aiming to increase daily output from the current 120,000-130,000 barrels per day to a significantly higher benchmark, further strengthening the nation’s position as a premier destination for international oil and gas operators.

Mr Sinclair said that with a robust agenda featuring high-level ministerial summits, industry-leading discussions, and exclusive investment showcases, AOW 2025 is shaping up to be an event for Africa, run by Africa.