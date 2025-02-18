Ashanti, North East elect reps for Council of State

Mohammed Fugu Feb - 18 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

The Ashanti and North East regions finally elected their representatives on the Council of State in eventful polls yesterday, with one person arrested over violent conduct in the Ashanti Region election.

The Chief of Kuba in the North East Region, Naa Saaka Abuba, was elected as the regional representative on the Council of State after the re-run poll.

He polled seven votes out of the 12 eligible votes to defeat his contender, Asabigi San Malunga Nasamu, who had five votes.

In the initial election held last week, both candidates secured six votes each. That result warranted yesterday’s re-run.

Advertisement

The other four candidates in the original election had no votes.

The Electoral Commission (EC), therefore, rescheduled the re-run to yesterday to break the tie.

In his victory speech, Naa Abuba thanked the delegates for reposing their confidence in him and pledged to collaborate with the relevant stakeholders to champion the cause of peace and development of the region.

Ashanti poll

In the Ashanti Region, the former Ashanti Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Yaw Owusu Obimpeh, secured victory in the Council of State election with 49 votes.

Mr Obimpeh’s closest contender, Nkansah Boadu Nana Ayeboafo, received 35 votes, while another candidate, Daniel Anarfi Yamoah, polled just a vote.

None of the remaining candidates received any votes.

There were 12 candidates in the contest, made up of 10 males and two females.

They included Rose Hamilton, Frederick Adjei, Nana Yaw Akuoko, Alexander Nti, Nana Gyedu Kumanin IV and Nana Kusi Ampofoh II.

The rest were Angel Yirenkyi, Nana Foriwaa Adwoa and Bismark Adjei.

A total of 85 valid votes were cast out of the expected 86 votes, although there were no rejected ballots.

Delayed declaration

The results of the Ashanti Region election had been delayed considerably to contain the threat to security as violence broke out just after the voting process.

Some thugs managed to defy the heavy security presence to vandalise the election venue.

As they overturned tables and threatened to disrupt the whole exercise, the process, including sorting of ballots and declaration, was halted for hours until the security gained control over affairs.

The poll in the Ashanti Region had been fixed for yesterday following the chaos that marked the original poll scheduled for last Tuesday.

Indeed, violence reigned as ballot materials, including the transparent boxes and papers, were destroyed by irate persons.

The events of the day even had repercussions for security chiefs as the then Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Frank Abrokwah, was subsequently transferred to the Police Headquarters in Accra.

His place was filled by DCOP Emmanuel Teye Cudjoe.

A similar scenario threatened to play out during the election processes yesterday, with the heavy security presence making at least one arrest during the event.

Various accounts suggested that known political figures were denied entry into the election venue at the Regional Coordinating Council offices.