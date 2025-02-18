PMI launches new ISO Certification to elevate PMO leadership

GraphicOnline Feb - 18 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

Project Management Institute (PMI), a leading authority for project professionals, has launched the PMI Project Management Office Certified Professional (PMI-PMOCP) certification to equip PMO professionals with the expertise to collaborate effectively with executive leadership, drive strategic decisions, and enhance organisational success.

The Managing Director of PMI sub Saharan Africa, George Asamani, said: “The new certification elevates the profession and transforms how organisations achieve project success on a broader scale. It underscores PMI’s commitment to empowering PMO leaders with the tools and knowledge they need to excel in their roles and drive meaningful change in their organisations.”

PMOs have evolved into key enablers of strategic value within organisations, playing a critical role in driving business success. No longer limited to overseeing project execution, they now integrate closely with executive leadership to align initiatives with broader organisational goals. By fostering cross-functional collaboration and ensuring projects deliver measurable outcomes, PMOs are shaping the future of businesses and driving long-term impact.

Eligibility for the certification requires a minimum of three years of project management experience or a current PMP certification, along with 10 hours of PMO-specific training. To support candidates, PMI will offer an on-demand exam prep course that satisfies the 10-hour training requirement while preparing applicants for the certification exam.

“The PMI-PMOCP certification establishes a new industry standard for PMO certifications, equipping professionals with the expertise to become trusted advisors to executives. It empowers them to navigate modern organisations’ complexities confidently, drive strategic alignment, and deliver measurable, high-impact value,” Asamani said.