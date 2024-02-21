Court sets March 14 to begin trial of Abesim murder suspect

Feb - 21 - 2024

The prosecution on the trial of the 28-year-old architect alleged to have murdered two children at Abesim in the Bono Region will call its first witness at the High Court on March 14 this year.

This comes after the court presided over by Justice Ruby Aryeetey, concluded a Case Management Conference with lead Counsel for both the accused and prosecution last Friday.

Richard Appiah was committed to stand trial at the High Court in July last year by the Kaneshie District Court.

The accused, who is alleged to have killed two minors — Louis Agyemang, 12, and Stephen Sarpong, 15, — has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder.

Disclosures

The prosecution led by a Senior State Attorney, Nana Ama Adinkra, said the prosecution would be relying on documents such as investigations, caution statements of the accused person dated August 21, 2021; further investigation cautioned statements of the accused dated August 23, 2021, and September 10, 2021; autopsy reports of Stephen Sarpong and Louis Agyemang Jnr dated December 16, 2022, and May 25, 2023 respectively.

Also, she said the prosecution would rely on photographs of the body parts of Stephen Sarpong, partially burnt clothes, slippers and photographs of the clothes of the deceased (Stephen Sarpong) among others.

Background

Appiah is alleged to have murdered his stepbrother and two others, aged between 12 and 15 years.

After reports were made to the police on August 20, 2021, they found one of the deceased cut into pieces in a fridge, while two other deceased persons were found in other rooms in Richard Appiah’s home.

Police later discovered intestines believed to belong to one of the victims buried in a cocoa farm at Abesim.

Police afterwards exhumed the intestines pending analysis and forensic examination.

Two machetes with bloodstains were also retrieved from the scene.