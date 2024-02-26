Previous article: As far as her legs will carry her

Construction of Akyemansa District Assembly administration block begins

Samuel Kyei-Boateng Feb - 26 - 2024 , 05:47

The Minister of Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, last Tuesday cut the sod for the construction of an administration block complex for the Akyemansa District Assembly in the Eastern Region.

The three-storey building comprises 40 offices for the District Chief Executive (DCE), the Member of Parliament (MP), decentralised departments and a large conference hall.

An Accra-based construction firm, Modern International Developers, which is executing the project has been mandated to complete the contract in a year's time.

The entire membership of the Akyemansa Traditional Council who were attending a meeting at Ofoase, graced the occasion with their presence.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Oppong Nkrumah said the facility when completed, would save the assembly from paying huge sums of money on rent for most of the decentralised departments, who were operating from rented premises.

The minister, who is also the MP for Ofoase-Ayirebi, urged the contractor to strive to complete the project on schedule without compromising on quality.

11 Separate roads

He announced that 11 contractors were currently working on 11 separate roads in the district to give the area a facelift.

He noted that the Agenda 111 health project was also at an advanced stage of completion and expressed the hope that it would be among the first of such facilities to be inaugurated in the country.

He said the deplorable Oda-Ofoase main road which was the concern of the entire population of the district had been tarred to enhance the movement of people and the haulage of agricultural produce to the commercial towns.

Military training school

Mr Oppong Nkrumah further announced that he had reached an agreement with the traditional authorities at Akyem Otwereso to release a large track of land for the Ghana Armed Forces to establish a military training school in the area.

He later addressed the traditional council meeting and urged the chiefs to offer practical support to the district assembly and the central government to ensure the success of their deliberations.

On behalf of the traditional council, the Chief of Akyem Kotokuom and Kyidomhene of the Akyem Kotoku Traditional Area, Obrempong Marfo Ahenkorah, expressed appreciation to the President Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party government for making Mr Oppong Nkrumah the Minister of Works and Housing.

He advised Mr Oppong Nkrumah to maintain his humility and assiduity in order to bring more glory to the district.