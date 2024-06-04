Ashanti Mampong gets new high court

Justice Agbenorsi Jun - 04 - 2024 , 09:57

The Mampong Municipality in the Ashanti Region now has a high court to help in the efficient and effective delivery of services for people within the district and environs seeking court services.

The new one-storey building has two courtrooms, two judge’s chambers, offices for two registries, cashiers and bailiffs, a docket room, a spacious room for Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and washrooms to serve both staff and court users.

It also has a five KVA solar power facility in addition to a 40 KVA generator set for backup power supply and a borehole to supply regular water. The inauguration ceremony attracted several dignitaries including the Paramount Chief and President of the Mampong Traditional Council, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, the Queen mother of Mampong, Nana Agyakoma Difie II, the Judicial Secretary, Justice Cyra Pamela A.Koranteng and some members of the Bench.

Also in attendance were the Mampong Municipal Chief Executive, Thomas Appiah Kubi, the Member of Parliament for Mampong, Kwkau Ampratwum-Sarpong, heads of institutions and agencies and members of the municipality assembly and the community.

Justice critical value

Inaugurating the building, the Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, described access to justice as a critical value to the nation, stressing the need for all citizens to have access to it, especially the vulnerable.

The new high court

“Without justice, there can be no order, without order, there can be no peace, without peace, there can be no prosperity. And so for every nation that seeks to go forward, access to justice must be given to all and sundry, especially the vulnerable,” she stressed.

The Chief Justice also expressed her happiness that the court building had been structured so that the physically challenged could access it, stressing:” This edifice, which has a long history, is structured in such a way that the physically impaired can have access to it. It contains all facilities necessary for justice administration in modern times.”

Justice Sackey Torkornoo further entreated the Judicial Service staff assigned to the court to do away with any malpractice and work with integrity. “The Judicial Service that functions with integrity is the kind of service the people of Ghana deserve.

This is a service in which bailiffs do not exploit citizens. It is a Service that registrars do not exploit citizens. It is a service in which justice delivery is done in an environment of transparency, propriety, independence, competence, diligence and appropriateness,” she stated.

Appreciation

While paying tribute to her predecessors, Chief Justices Sophia Akuffo and Kwasi Anin Yeboah for their respective roles played in making the opening of the Mampong High Court become a reality, Justice Sackey Torkornoo commended the paramount chief of Mampong and the Administrator of the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF), Irene Naa Torshie Addo for their immeasurable support to getting the project completed.

Appeal, commendation

Daasebre Osei Bonsu II appealed to the Chief Justice to post adequate staff to work at the high court and also used the opportunity to appeal for more courts with required logistics, especially a circuit court.

“I would, therefore, like to appeal to your good office to provide Mampong with a circuit court in addition. The Mampong Court serves a vast geographical area in the Ejura, Attebubu and the Kajeji areas.

“With the provision of a circuit court, lower cases could be handled to ease the pressure on the magistrate court as it is now,” the Mamponghene said. Mrs Addo expressed appreciation to the Executive and Legislative arms of government for making it possible to build improved courthouses all over the country, stating that “this is one of the greatest achievements of the fund.”

The MCE of Mampong, Mr Appiah Kubi also praised the Mamponghene for “his generosity in releasing the land for the construction of this edifice.”

For his part, the MP for Mampong, Ampratwum-Sarpong expressed his deepest appreciation to all who played diverse roles and their contributions towards the building of the high court building.