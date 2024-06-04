Previous article: We believe in your potential to help Ghana - Greater Accra House of Chiefs to Bawumia

Presbyterian Church of Ghana commissions 25 Ministers

Samuel Ohene Ewur Jun - 04 - 2024 , 09:57

The Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) has commissioned 25 ministerial candidates for ministerial duties upon their completion of a three-year Master of Divinity programme at the Trinity Theological Seminary in Legon.

The commissioning ceremony took place at the Max Dodu Congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana at Lartebiokorshie last Sunday, and was conducted by the Moderator of the church, Rt Rev. Dr Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye.

The probationers, all of whom are men, will be posted to some of the church's branches across the country to serve the church and help revive the faith of members. They will be engaged in field work for two years after which they will be ordained, subject to satisfactory performance.

Charge

Rt Rev. Dr Abraham Kwakye, upon commissioning and licensing the candidates, also charged them to discharge their ministerial duties with dignity and stay true to the course despite the abundance of corruption in today's world.

"You are being commissioned at a time when most people have lost faith in the Church due to the practices of many pastors today. I urge you to refuse to be corrupted and influenced by the practices of people around you as you work for the Lord.

"As Presbyterian Church of God ministers, you must stay faithful to the Word and the work of God, using Jesus Christ as your standard, " he cautioned. For his part, the Warden of Presbyterian Students at the Trinity Theological Seminary, Rev. Prof. Daviá N. A. Kpobi, encouraged the ministers to commit to selfless devotion and strive to make a difference in their ministry.

" I urge you to see this as a call to make a difference in the lives of church members entrusted into your care through a selfless devotion to the Word of God," he told the ministers.

He also acknowledged that their journey as ministers would be challenging especially due to the influx of many “self- acclaimed ministers of the Gospel”.

One of the newly commissioned ministers, Rev. Emmanuel Ntaah, on behalf of his colleagues, assured the congregation of their unwavering dedication and determination to fulfil the mandate bestowed upon them.

He also expressed gratitude to the church and all who supported them throughout the three-year journey.