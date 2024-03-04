3 Die at Tontokrom over illegal mining clash

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Mar - 04 - 2024 , 06:12

A clash between residents of Manso Tontokrom in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti Region and some private security men last Saturday, March 2, 2024, has led to the death of three people.

The clash was said to have come about when the youth of the two towns tried to mine on a concession that belonged to a mining firm.

The well-built security personnel of the mining firm, who were wielding guns, were alleged to have opened fire on the youth leading to the death of one of the residents.

This action was said to have angered the youth who led a reprisal attack on the security personnel killing two of them.

Confirmation

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Amansie South District, Clement Opoku Gyamfi, confirmed the incident but said he was yet to get the full details of what happened.

He said calm had since returned to the town, with police patrol on the grounds to avert further clashes.

Tension

Presently, there is tension between the residents and Asanko Gold Mines over the latter’s refusal to allow the residents to mine on a concession belonging to them at Tontokrom.

The residents claimed that the said concession was where all the residents had been mining to earn a living until the arrival of the firm recently and using the military and ‘machomen’ to stop them from mining there.

The residents claimed the firm had used the state security men to brutalise, arrest and at times, kill innocent residents for trying to earn their daily bread.

On Friday, March 1, 2024, the residents staged a demonstration in the town to demand community mining in the area.

Community mining

Addressing the media, the Unit Committee Chairman of Tontokrom Bonsaso Electoral area, Kwabena Anumonyam, said the residents had written a proposal to the Minerals Commission through the district assembly for the area to be considered for community mining.

He said since the community was established, artisanal mining had been the only preoccupation of the people and “it is what our forefathers did to build this community”.

However, he said since the arrival of Asanko Gold Mines, the residents were being deprived of their livelihood as the areas they used to mine had all been taken over by the company.

Despite the use of force, he said the residents remained resolute and would not allow the mining to take over the said land and would resist any attempt to take over the land.

Appeal

Mr Anumonyam appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Minerals Commission to consider their proposal and grant them the lease for a community mining, to enable the residents to also get their daily bread.

He said not only would the community mining reduce the level of unemployment in the community but also reduce vices and crimes in the area.