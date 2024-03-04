1st Lady commends SOS Ghana for being beacon of hope

Benjamin Xornam Glover Mar - 04 - 2024 , 06:16

The First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has commended SOS Children’s Villages in Ghana for serving as a beacon of hope, compassion and transformation in the lives of countless children in need of care and protection.

Mrs Akufo-Addo noted that over the past five decades, SOS Children’s Villages in Ghana, built on the principles of love and respect in a secure and loving family environment for children in need, had left an indelible footprint on the landscape of child welfare as it worked to ensure no child grew up alone.

She was speaking during the official launch of the 50th anniversary celebration of SOS Children’s Villages in Ghana and the unveiling of the anniversary logo in Tema last Friday.

The theme for the anniversary is: "SOS Children's Villages, celebrating 50 years of transforming lives in Ghana."

SOS Ghana @ 50

The anniversary is aimed at celebrating and communicating the achievements of SOS Villages Ghana over the past 50 years.

The occasion will also be used to engage stakeholders and community members in programme locations, as well as nurture relationships with potential donors, while telling the SOS story to gain the necessary support in sustaining the quality of care given to beneficiary children.

Other activities earmarked for the 50th anniversary are a float through the principal streets across all four programme locations, namely Tema, Asiakwa, Kumasi and Tamale, an open day, a sports competition among all four villages, a launch of a 50th anniversary book, coding competition for children in all four SOS – Hermann Gmeiner schools, a national conference on alternative care in Ghana, as well as an award and dinner night.

Positive change

Mrs Akufo-Addo, who is also a patron of SOS Children’s Villages in Ghana, noted that the organisation had not only been a sanctuary for children without parental care but also been a catalyst for positive change in local communities.

She applauded SOS Children’s Villages in Ghana for their flagship community intervention programmes geared towards strengthening families to better care and support the holistic development of children.

She said SOS Children’s Villages in Ghana had demonstrated an increased commitment towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Impact

A Brand Ambassador of SOS Children’s Villages in Ghana, Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi, popularly known as Bola Ray, noted the impact made by the organisation in the past 50 years in the lives of the many children who had benefited from the programme and urged corporate Ghana and individuals to support the institution.

The National Director of SOS Children’s Villages in Ghana, Alexander Mar Kekula, noted that SOS Villages Ghana remained committed to its mission of building families for children in need, helping them shape their future and sharing in the development of their communities.

He said these ideas had been encapsulated in their Golden Jubilee logo that reflected the essence of SOS Children’s Villages Ghana as a protector and supporter of the nation’s children for 50 years, showcasing a legacy of transformation and care.

The Member of Parliament for Tema Central, Yves Hanson-Nortey, who is also a former student of SOS – the Hermann Gmeiner School, said over the past 50 years, SOS had not only provided a loving home for children who had lost or risked losing parental care but had also trained young people to cultivate community leadership skills, as well as the need to uphold integrity in all they do.