25th Anniversary of UG College of Health Sciences launched

Joselyn Kafui Nyadzi May - 15 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

The University of Ghana College of Health Sciences (CHS) has launched its 25th anniversary celebration of excellence, service and transformation.

The event, which was on the theme: “Reclaiming the narrative on black personality: Emphasising the humanness of the black person with woolly hair”, also served as a reflection on the college’s legacy and forward-looking agenda.

The ceremony, which was held in Accra yesterday, was attended by traditional leaders, provosts, deans of various schools, lecturers and students, making it a convergence of academia, culture and policy.

The Managing Director (MD) of Ecobank Ghana, Abena Osei-Poku, spoke on the legacy of CHS and its enduring impact on health care in the country and beyond.

She attributed the college’s success to “dedicated faculty, visionary leadership and the relentless pursuit of excellence.”

Ms Osei-Opoku paid tribute to the leadership and staff of the college, as well as national and international partners, urging continued collaboration to build a robust and equitable health system.

She emphasised the need for stronger research funding, interdisciplinary collaboration and ethical, community-focused healthcare delivery.

“The real measure of this 25-year journey is in the lives that have been saved, the suffering that has been eased and the dignity that has been restored,” she said.

The MD of Ecobank Ghana challenged students to uphold discipline, compassion and ethical practice while urging the alumni to support the college through mentorship and financial contributions.

“Let us fund health and research not as expenses but as national investments,” she said.

Commendation

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, lauded the college for its quarter-century of impact.

She highlighted its evolution into a robust health training and research ecosystem, comprising six schools, one research institute and two centres across the Legon and Korle Bu campuses.

“The College of Health Sciences proudly holds the distinction of being the premier college of the University of Ghana,” she said.

Prof. Appiah Amfo mentioned some recent achievements of the college to include the expansion of smart classrooms, contributions to national health campaigns, and public lectures that addresses critical health issues such as cancer epidemiology and illegal mining.

She further commended the college for driving digitalisation, training top-tier professionals and elevating the country’s visibility in global health research.

Advertisement



Background

The college, which was established in 2000, holds an enviable position of being the oldest of the four collegiate units of the University of Ghana.

It includes a structure, comprises six health training institutions, one research institute and two specialised centres spread across Korle Bu and Legon campuses.

The celebration, which runs through November 2025, will include health screening, blood donation drives, alumni homecoming, public lectures and stakeholder engagements, among others.