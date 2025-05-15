2 Methodist Church members honoured for distinguished service

Augustina Tawiah May - 15 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

The Association of Methodist Men's Fellowships (AMMF) has honoured two Ghanaians for their immense contribution to the development of the Methodist Church Ghana, and fellowship.

The two are a former Commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service (GRA), Major Daniel Sowa Ablorh-Quarcoo (retd), who was the seventh Connexional Chairman of the AMMF, and was also instrumental in advancing the Men's Fellowship project at Kwadaso.

The other is the Founder and Executive Chairman of the Regimanuel Gray Group, Emmanuel Botchwey, who the association said had made significant financial contributions to the Methodist Church Ghana and the AMMF.

At the Seventh Koomson/Ackah/Enchia Memorial lectures of the AMMF, held at the Immanuel Methodist Church, Airport East, Major Ablorh-Quarcoo was honoured as the chief celebrant with Mr Botchwey as the local celebrant.

Each awardee received a citation of honour, a kente cloth and an envelope containing an undisclosed amount of money.

Leadership

Speaking on the theme for the lecture, "Our culture and leadership," the Bishop of the Northern Accra Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana, the Right Rev. Andrew Mbeah-Baiden, urged Christians in leadership positions in the country to let their Christian faith impact positively at their work places.

"Let your Christian culture guide you on how to relate and lead the people under you with leadership styles that inspire values and appreciate diverse perspectives. When we recognise our own cultural strength it can enhance leadership, " he said.

He, however, urged them to avoid biases, prejudices and stereotypes, but rather approach their work with openness, respect, willingness to learn and fostering of an environment where diverse perspectives were valued.

A former Commanding Officer of the Ghana Military Academy who was the guest speaker, Brigadier-General Daniel Frimpong (retd), said culture was defined severally, including one that said it was a manifestation of ideas, customs, traditions and social behaviour of a people, reaffirming the interconnection between culture and leadership.

Rationale

The Connexional Chairman of the AMMF, Ebenezer Kobina Anowih, said the idea was mooted at their 2013/2014 Connexional council meeting to celebrate and honour their heroes.

He said the maiden lecture, held in 2016, honoured the three people the lecture was named after — a past Presiding Bishop of Conference of the church, the Most Rev. Thomas W. Koomson; the first Connexional Chairman of the Men's Fellowship, David T. Ackah, and the first branch chairman of Calvary Methodist Church, Adabraka, Albert Ernest Kofi Enchia.

They worked together through challenges to awaken the idle potentials within young adult male members of the church to form the Fellowship.

He urged members of the fellowship to live for Christ since He alone can sustain and give them the grace to continue the good work of the founding fathers.