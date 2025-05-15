Literacy, ICT, science lab project takes off at Adaklu-Kodzobi

From Alberto Mario Noretti May - 15 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

Sixty-five years after the Chief Education Officer in the Volta Region, Eric Earle, returned to his country, the United Kingdom, after a decade’s tour of duty in Ghana, a modern literacy, ICT centre and science laboratory is being constructed at Adaklu-Kodzobi, near Ho, in his memory.

His family raised about £25,000, by selling their memorabilia and various antique items for the project, which is being implemented through Ghana School Aid.

The amount is being supplemented by Ghana School Aid charitable funds.

Ghana School Aid was co-founded by Eric Earle and his wife, Auriol, in Britain 40 years ago, to support the education of children in rural Ghana.

Furthermore, while in Ho, Mrs Auriol Earle worked with an educationist, Emily Amable, to set up an international nursery school for local children.

The sod was cut for the three-pronged project meant for the Adaklu-Kodzobi Basic School last Wednesday amid pomp and circumstance.

The Adaklu District Chief Executive (DCE), Jerry Ameko, said the project, when completed, would add to the noble status of Adaklu-Kodzobi as a community close to the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS).

"This will definitely help our plans for inclusive quality education in Adaklu,” the DCE said.

He described the gesture by the Earle family as very touching, saying the literacy, ICT and science laboratory centre would benefit generations yet unborn, not only in Adaklu-Kodzobi but the entire Adaklu District and nearby communities.

The DCE said by its strategic location close to the Volta Regional capital, Ho, Adaklu-Kodzobi was a shining example among Adaklu communities.

Communal spirit

The Chief of Adaklu-Kodzobi, Togbe Dzegblade IV, said the choice of the community for the sterling project bore ample testimony to the exemplary communal spirit of the people.

The project site

He gave an assurance that the townsmen and women would support the project with great zeal and enthusiasm to ensure its timely completion.

The Regional Director of Gender, Thywill Eyra Ekpe, entreated the people to show great interest in the project and support it with labour at the site.

She said the project would help the girl child education drive immensely.

A life-long friend of the Earle family, Dr Hilary Gbedemah, said the project testified to the commitment of the family to support quality education in rural Ghana.

Advertisement



She said the project was great cause for joy, as it was taking off at a time access to technology was no longer a luxury but a necessity.