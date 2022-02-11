2 NGOs support Bortianor, Dampase communities

United Way Ghana, in collaboration with Engage Now Africa, both non-governmental organisations (NGOs), have provided 48 residents of the Bortianor and Dampase communities in the Greater Accra and the Central regions with starter packs to enable them to start their own businesses.
The donation came as part of The Adult Literacy and Financial Empowerment Programme organised by the two organisations to eradicate poverty in the communities by training them to acquire vocational skills in bead craft, soap making, baking, and tie-dye production.
United Way
The Executive Director of the United Way Ghana, Mr Felix Kissiedu-Addi, said that the organisation, which was a part of United Way Worldwide, focused on improving the education, incomes and health status of people in under-served residential areas.
The organisation, he said, had offices in 40 countries across the world, embarking on projects and programmes geared towards improving standard of living.
He entreated the beneficiaries to take very good care of the businesses, adding that: "We would engage with the municipal assembly to get all the businesses registered".
Training
The Impact Lead of United Way Ghana, Madam Faustina Abbey, said the organisation first visited the communities during the COVID-19 period, when most people had lost their jobs and were facing challenges.
Relief items and food were brought to the communities to help improve the standard of living.
"During this season, we met with the community leaders who said unemployment was the main problem," she said.
After further discussions, a vocational skills training programme was initiated, with the support of Engage Now Africa, to help inhabitants of the communities to become entrepreneurs.
"The beneficiaries have undergone a period of three months in Adult and Financial Literacy training," she said, after which they underwent four months training in the vocational skill they preferred.
"We are here today to equip them with all resources necessary to start a business, the things they produced themselves during the classes have also been brought back for them to begin sales".
Business
The Country Director for Engage Now Africa, Mrs Cecilia Amankwah, who took the beneficiaries through some business tips, said that the organisation was present in five countries in Africa.
"Our mandate is to heal, rescue and lift people out of poverty," she said, stating that she was proud that lives were being impacted through the foundation.
She advised the beneficiaries to apply the five Ps in business: Plan, Product, Price, Promotion, Paperwork and Process.
She also advised them to maintain proper records of their incomes and expenses, adding that checks would be made from time to time to ensure that the businesses were growing.
The Assemblyman of the Bortianor community, Mr Dan Bright, expressed appreciation to the organisations for coming to the aid of the community, all through the COVID-19 season.
"I am very happy, believing God that if we are able to do as led, we would be able to raise money to feed our families and train others to also become self-sufficient," he said.