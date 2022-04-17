Ghana Evangelism Committee urges Ghanaians to seek reconciliation during Easter

The Ghana Evangelism Committee has urged Ghanaians, including political actors, "to live at peace with one another in accordance with the message of reconciliation which comes with the death and resurrection of our Saviour Jesus Christ".
In an Easter message, the Chairman of the committee, Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong-Manso, said: "As we go through the Easter festivities, we have to remind ourselves that we are celebrating the suffering, death and resurrection of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, who was subjected to all sorts of humiliations, and yet remained peaceful".
He said this requires that Ghanaians should be mindful of their language, especially in public spaces, respect the views of one another and make every efforts to forgive others.
"Let us, therefore, use the occasion to reconcile families, settle our differences and come out as stronger families, more committed and loyal citizens, and, eventually, a united country," Rev Frimpong-Manso said.
"We believe as Christians, we need to preach reconciliation to our friends and families during the festive season in accordance with the Word of God as found in 2 Corinthians 5:19: 'that God was reconciling the world to himself in Christ, not counting people’s sins against them. And he has committed to us the message of reconciliation.
"Together we can build a just and peaceful society that we can proudly bequeath to the next generation. Happy, peaceful and safe Easter to all, and God bless you".